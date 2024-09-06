All the action from Saturday's AFLW matches

Follow it LIVE: Melbourne v Brisbane from 11.05am AEST. Picture: AFL Media

EXPECT Brisbane to be out with a vengeance when it meets Melbourne at Casey Fields on Saturday morning.

The reigning premier suffered a shock drubbing at the hands of North Melbourne last week, and will be out to reassert itself against the Demons.

But the Demons will be buoyed by week one's last-minute win against Geelong, and will be looking to build.

Dees coach Mick Stinear will have to shuffle the magnets around after key forward Tayla Harris' season-ending injury, while the Demons will again be without key midfielder Liv Purcell who is still recovering from facial fractures.

West Coast will be looking to build on last week's shock win over Richmond, which started the Daisy Pearce era in style.

With Pearce now at the coaching helm, the Eagles looked reinvigorated and well-organised last week against Richmond, while Essendon will have to cover the loss of co-captain Bonnie Toogood after she suffered a knee injury last week against Fremantle.

The Bombers will also be without forward Amber Clarke through concussion.

Hawthorn started the Daniel Webster era in style with last week's win over Carlton, and will looking to keep the good times going this week against Collingwood.

The Pies will be without midfielder Tarni White, who copped a massive three-game suspension for a late bump during last week's loss to Sydney.

New Hawk Eliza West was superb last week against the Blues, racking up 29 possessions - 25 of those contested - in her first game in the brown and gold.

