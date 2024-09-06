Emily Bates is already having a major impact on the Hawks

Emily Bates celebrates during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

EMILY Bates wanted to have an impact on Hawthorn.

It’s a big reason why the former Brisbane midfielder chose to shift to the Hawks last year, and 12 months in her influence on the club has already been significant.

She took over the captaincy this year and was instrumental in the appointment of new coach Daniel Webster, with whom she worked at the Lions.

"I always hoped to have quite an impact, and that was the big reason for moving," Bates told AFL.com.au.

"Obviously, knowing that you can have such an impact on a developing list, a club that was new to the competition, so I (knew) I would have a big impact in that way. But yeah, it's awesome to have 'D Webb' over. He's an incredible coach."

Webster's connection with his playing group was immediately evident in his coaching debut last weekend. His Hawks kicked their highest ever score and recorded their biggest ever win as they kicked off their season against Carlton.

"Obviously I knew him really well at Brisbane and he really took my game to the next level while I was there," Bates said.

"So, to be able to have him now at Hawthorn, the players love him. He is such a great teacher of the game, so I think that goes a long way when you've got such a young group."

And that doesn't just go for the younger Hawks. Even though Bates has won it all in AFLW – a flag, League best and fairest, three All-Australian blazers, and five club best and fairests – there is still room for growth.

"It's my ninth season in the League and I'm still learning so much about football," Bates said.

Mikayla Williamson and Emily Bates pose for a photo after Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think that's the great thing about having a new coach."

Unsurprisingly, Bates is a highly competitive person, even though she's not always totally aware of that part of her personality. Her professionalism is admired by much of the playing cohort, and is something she hopes will flow on to her teammates.

This year she leads Hawthorn alongside vice-captain Eliza West, who is also seriously driven to succeed.

"I don't even know I'm that competitive, but then (West) kind of laughs," Bates said.

"It might be a board game, it might be anything, and I always think I have to win. So, it's actually a kind of exhausting way to live my life, but here I am. But I think constantly looking at better ways to do things, you want to win, but then it rubs off on other people.

"You need to want to be a winner to actually have a really competitive environment, to be a high performing team. So, hopefully I can rub off on the rest of the group."

Her commitment to the move south was solidified earlier this year when she bought a house in Melbourne, putting down roots to settle in for the long term.

"I'm loving Melbourne," Bates said.

Emily Bates during the 2024 AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"I love the area, full Melburnian now. I can't see myself moving back (to Brisbane). I love the city, I love that it’s just all about sport and food and it's just a great place to live."

That doesn't mean there haven't been some chilly pre-season training sessions to contend with, though.

"There was one Saturday morning where it was arctic. I remember in the warm-up we just had to pretend that everything was fine, but winds were blowing us away and it was nearly hailing. So, I remember that one, was a bad one," Bates said.

"But it's built resilience in the group, and then you're really grateful when you get a sunny day."