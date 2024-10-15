With the Hawks flying in second on the ladder, ruck Lucy Wales says players are embracing the momentum at the club

Kate Darby and Lucy Wales compete for the ball during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN is riding a wave of momentum, and loving every minute of it.

Sitting second on the ladder, with seven wins from eight starts, the Hawks are well on track to reaching their first ever AFLW finals series, and it is off the back of their now trademark 'Hokball'.

"We're all buying into this 'Hokball' kind of thing going on at the club, and I think the momentum stemmed off the boys as well, going far into finals," Hawks ruck Lucy Wales said on the Credit to the Girls podcast.

"Hawthorn has just got such a great vibe at the moment. I'm still not really sure what 'Hokball' means, but yeah, I think it's just such a great club to be around at the moment.

"For us to go out on the footy field and be winning, I guess that's also bringing a lot of positivity and energy, and just the whole club getting around us as well."

Their brand of fun footy is built on a desire to run hard, challenge opposition defences, and score heavily. And it has been successful for them this year, as they average 58.4 points per game, nearly double their score of last year.

This has made Hawthorn the second-highest scoring team of the season, behind only North Melbourne.

"It's about us playing our brand of footy, so that's running, that's attacking, that's putting speed on the ball," Wales said.

Now, with three home and away games remaining in the season, the likelihood of a top-four finish isn't simply possible, but probable, and this is something that coach Daniel Webster and the playing group have started to consider in their planning.

"The prospect of being in the top four is really exciting, so, to lock in a top-four spot is ideally the goal," Wales said.

"But also, just obviously the cliché of taking it one week at a time, we've still got three games to go, so making sure we win those."

Wales lives with twin sister Steph, who has been starring for Essendon this season, and while the pair will often chat about their form, there is a reluctance to get too team specific.

"We talk quite a bit about our individual games, I guess try and give each other a few pointers," Wales said.

"We enjoy talking about footy a little bit, but yeah, it's nice coming home, I guess she understands what training's like and what games are like. So yeah, (I'm thankful) for a very supportive household."

Lucy Wales warms up before Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A close family, a traumatic experience last year had the Wales clan in headlines. Lucy and Steph's older brother Cameron injured his spine in an accident while travelling in Italy last July.

"Cam's kind of getting back to normal life now. So yeah, he's classified as a quadriplegic but he's into his physio, he's getting back into swimming and things like that, and he actually went down and tried some local rugby, wheelchair rugby," Wales said.

"It initially affected us in the sense of we went overseas, and Steph and I missed part of pre-season last year, and then I think it does take a bit of a mental toll on us, but I think Cam's so good about the whole thing and we've got such a supportive wider network of family and friends."