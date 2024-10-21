Hawks forward Aileen Gilroy has paid credit to coach Daniel Webster for her form this season

Aileen Gilroy celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AILEEN Gilroy's transition into Hawthorn's forward line has been a masterstroke for new coach Daniel Webster.

The Irishwoman, who has been playing AFLW since 2020, has spent much of her career dispatched across half-back, using her booming kick to escape danger. But this year, she has kicked 13 goals in nine games, including six in the past fortnight.

And she credits her new coach with getting her there.

"'D Web' coming through this season, we're winning because of him," Gilroy told AFL.com.au.

"He's brought so much more to the club than anyone could have ever expected. Even my kicks, I think I'm only really scoring goals this year because of him.

"When he came in first, he was just like, 'No, you have to kick it like this' and he was at the club recording me kicking it and explaining where I was going wrong. I've literally done it because of him."

Webster refuses to take credit for Gilroy's explosion in form though, instead crediting her willingness to buckle down and do the hard work.

"The thing with 'Gilly', she puts a lot of time into her craft, and I think out of anyone, she probably spends the most time kicking goals, and has so from the first day I've been here," Webster said.

"Ever since I said she was playing forward, then she's put the work into it. The results she's getting is off all that effort, and it's very deserving because of the work she's put in, so she's been amazing this year."

The perfect storm of Gilroy's willingness to work hard, and the right coach in place to bring out her best footy, has also been complemented by the formidable partnership that's been created with countrywoman Aine McDonagh inside 50.

Aileen Gilroy (left) and Aine McDonagh pose for a photo with the Irish flag after a win during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're actually from neighbouring counties at home and we don't get on with each other at all, so it's the first time a Mayo person's getting on with a Galway person," Gilroy laughed.

Gilroy being the Mayo person, and McDonagh hailing from Galway, means that although they are traditional rivals at home, their connection on the AFLW field is magnetic.

"I think Aine is the only one that can judge my kicks when I'm kicking it because she knows exactly what I want to do with it and how the wind is playing," she said.

"And I don't know if it's just the Irish accent or whatever it is, as soon as I hear Aine I'm just like, 'Yeah, perfect'. I call her an octopus; she just grows an arm out of somewhere and she always makes something out of nothing.

Aileen Gilroy celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"I actually probably have to thank her for a lot of the goals I kick this year."

The chemistry between the pair is something that Webster has been aware of since he walked through the doors at Waverly Park, and something that he's worked hard to enhance. The move of Gilroy forward was part of that, and the Hawks are reaping those rewards on the field.

Now the club has officially qualified for finals for the first time, with a fortnight of footy still to play.

"The best thing about them is just how competitive they are, like their will to win and want to win, it's so good for our group, and I think it's really bled through the group," Webster said.

"Just how passionate they are around having success, so they're massively vital to our group and what we do and what we want to be about."