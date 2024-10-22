Daisy D'Arcy's growth at the Suns has been immense as she prepares for her 50th AFLW game

Daisy D'Arcy in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SO RAPID has her development been, it's easy to forget Gold Coast's Daisy D'Arcy is just 21 years of age.

Despite the Suns enduring a difficult season, their energetic half-back has continued to soar, taking her game into the midfield and hurting opponents with her damaging left foot and tenacity around the contest.

After representing Queensland in four sports as a junior, Australian Football won out over soccer, cricket and rugby sevens for the Gold Coast Academy graduate.

And on Saturday, the ever-smiling D'Arcy will become just the second Suns player to notch the 50-game milestone behind ruck Lauren Bella when she runs out against Yartapuulti.

"It's a massive honour to have played all my games at the club," D'Arcy said on Tuesday afternoon.

"I have to pinch myself every day that I get to come here to work with a great bunch of individuals that not only teach me how to be a better footballer, but a better human.

"I just remember getting drafted and thinking, ‘This is pretty wicked’ but having no idea what life would hold for me. I'm just really grateful to be here."

And Gold Coast is really grateful to have her.

With Claudia Whitfort missing three games due to concussion, Maddy Brancatisano missing the start of the season with injury, and Lucy Single also missing a game, D'Arcy has spent more minutes in the midfield as 2024 has worn on.

Averaging 16 disposals a game, she would almost certainly be challenging Charlie Rowbottom for best and fairest honours, such has been her impact.

Daisy D'Arcy and Jamie Stanton celebrate Gold Coast's win over Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

But D'Arcy admits, it hasn't always been easy after being drafted as a 17-year-old.

"I've been trying to learn so much off my teammates because they are really and truly some of the best individuals I've met," she said.

"For me, it's just being a sponge and listening to how they improved their game and how I can take it into mine.

"I've learned a lot … not being afraid to ask questions. Even though they might sound silly, it's always good, so just putting yourself out there."

Twice voted as the Players' Player in her four seasons, the Townsville product is one Sun that plays with an edge.

"I'm very protective of my teammates,” D’Arcy said.

"At the end of the day there's nothing more rewarding than your teammates having a big smile on their face and enjoying footy.

"I go out there for them and give it my all."