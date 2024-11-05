With Matilda Scholz and Abbey Dowrick returning from injury, Ange Foley believes Richmond is scared of facing Port in Sunday's final

Madeline Keryk celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and the Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide defender Ange Foley has taken a swipe at Richmond, saying the Tigers are scared of them ahead of their elimination final.

The Power may be featuring in their first finals campaign, but Foley is confident her team has the upper hand against the out-of-form Tigers.

Richmond heads to Alberton Oval on Sunday looking to end its three-game losing streak.

Last claiming victory in their week-seven triumph over Geelong, the Tigers have had to accept defeat against Melbourne and Hawthorn and a draw with Essendon after coughing up early leads.

Adding to the challenge is the fact that Richmond has never played at Alberton in the women's competition.

Port, on the other hand, has not lost since their week five defeat at the hands of Richmond.

Asked if she believed the Tigers held fears for their do-or-die clash, Foley said "Absolutely.".

"We're on a six-game running streak and Richmond have had a couple of shaky games," she said.

"They probably are (scared), Richmond. I hope they are.

"I'm hoping that they heard about what the crowd do when you play here at Alberton. They get up and about."

Port is expecting to receive a massive boost with the return of stars Matilda Scholz and Abbey Dowrick, while forward Julia Teakle (knee) is an outside chance.

Matilda Scholz fends off Tyanna Smith during the match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Alberton Oval in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck Scholz and midfielder Dowrick were late withdrawals from the Power's week 10 win over Greater Western Sydney, both suffering from general soreness.

"You can expect them to play,'' Foley said.

"They've got to get through training, obviously, (but) looking forward to having both of them back in our midfield.

"Julia, she's a chance. She's going to have to jump a few hurdles this week, but she's a chance.

"I wouldn't want to be sitting on that selection table, I tell you, because we've got pretty much everyone healthy."

Remaining bullish about their aspirations to go all the way in the finals, Foley says her side will be leaning on the learnings from their earlier loss to Richmond.

"We exist to win premierships, don't we? We're not just making up numbers in this eight," Foley said.

"We're absolutely going for the top prize. There's no point being in there if you're not.

"We learned a lot from that (Richmond) game. We get a fair bit of confidence out of it and it's nice to know that you've played that team before.

"You can have a look at the vision and see where you can get them."