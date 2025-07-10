Ellie Blackburn will be available for the Western Bulldogs' pre-season hitouts after successfully overcoming a foot injury that cut her 2024 season short

Ellie Blackburn leaves the field injured during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs vice-captain Ellie Blackburn has overcome a horrific foot injury that saw her miss most of the 2024 season, and will be available for pre-season matches ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

Blackburn, who was recently announced as one of the club's 25 greatest Bulldogs of the past 100 years, underwent two surgeries after suffering a mid-ligament foot injury in week three last season.

The full extent of the injury wasn't identified until during surgery, when doctors discovered more damage than previously thought. A plate was inserted to stabilise the foot, which was removed in a subsequent surgery.

The Dogs have managed the injury conservatively, but Blackburn is expected to be available for the Dogs' match simulation against North Melbourne on July 25, ahead of a practice match against West Coast on August 2.

Mua Laloifi and Ellie Blackburn pose for a photo with fans during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Provided Blackburn gets through the pre-season hitouts unscathed, it's expected she'll feature in the Dogs' round one clash against Melbourne.

Blackburn has long history in matches between the Bulldogs and Melbourne, playing for the Demons in a series of exhibition matches between the two sides from 2013 to 2016, prior to the advent of the AFLW competition.

As captain of the Dogs, she played in six iterations of the Hampson-Hardman Cup, the name given to AFLW clashes between the Bulldogs and Demons to commemorate the work of women's footy pioneers Bob Hampson and Lisa Hardeman.

Teammate Mua Laloifi is also on track to return in 2025, with the veteran Dog 10 months into her rehabilitation from a ruptured ACL.