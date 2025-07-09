The AFLW is already vastly improved from its inaugural year, and is on track to further blossom in the future, says Melbourne captain Kate Hore

Kate Hore delivers a pre-match speech to her Melbourne teammates during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership star Kate Hore is adamant ongoing investment in the AFLW will be worth it in the long run, insisting the elite women's competition will only improve in future years.

AFLW players are pushing for an expanded season, in which every team plays each of its opponents once, by 2031.

But the League has prioritised match attendance in recent years, making increasing the season length contingent on attendance targets. The season duration in 2025 has expanded to 12 home-and-away matches in 12 weeks, up from 11 matches in 10 weeks in the 2024 season.

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during Narrm's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hore, a seven-year AFLW veteran, urged League officials and sponsors to have faith in the competition, which she believes is growing its on-field product each year.

"I'm super confident that the AFLW is an amazing competition already and we're only 10 seasons in, so I think we just need to keep investing, both as players and then more broadly as well, into the game," Hore said.

"I compare myself as a player in my first season in 2018 and if I was that same player now I certainly wouldn't be getting a game.

"The standard and the investment from players is only growing, and the competition's only going to keep growing as the investment comes."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 28: Kate Hore of the Melbourne Demons, Amelia Dethridge of the Melbourne Demons and Molly O'Hehir of the Melbourne Demons look on during a Melbourne Demons AFLW training session at Gosch's Paddock on May 28, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

Hore, a three-time All-Australian and premiership player in 2022, said the continuing influx of young players who have developed through talent pathways will lift the AFLW's standard.

"The skill levels are going to continue to grow and I've really seen that in our new girls and our draftees this year," she said.

"They've been playing the game since they were five years old.

"I compare it to myself, I played from five until 10 (years of age) and then didn't play for 10 years.

"It's a pretty long time where I didn't get to develop my skills.

"These girls are coming through the pathways now ... it makes me really, really excited for the future."