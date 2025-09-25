WHAT a treat for round seven to start two days earlier this week, with everything AFLW kicking off with a Thursday night blockbuster in Geelong.
With AFLW extending into the public holiday on Friday, there's plenty of action happening all weekend. And if you needed even more incentive to get around the footy, head to any AFLW game from Thursday to Friday for your chance to win tickets to the AFL Grand Final on Saturday.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST
LOVE LOCAL: Located right in the heart of Geelong there are plenty of options for a quick dinner pre-game, or post-match bevs! The Geelong Hotel is quick 7-minute drive or a 15-walk if you want the pre-game stroll. Otherwise, Club Chin Chin is located right in the stadium if you want to enjoy the GMHBA atmosphere.
AT THE GAME:
Food and beverage: Local BBQ
Pre-Game: Silent Discos, Maccas Inflatable, Free Bulla Ice-Cream, Facepainting, Meet Halfcat and Clawdia, DJ
Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.
Half-Time: Auskick
Three-quarter time: Jump Around Cam
Post-Match: Ball Giveaways, Player Interview
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST
LOVE LOCAL: Start your day off with a nice walk along Casey Fields Lake or send the kids running through the play space and Village Green! Casey Fields is also located right in between Clyde and Cranbourne Central, so there's plenty of options on either side if you wanted a bite to eat before or after the game. Post match Kelly's Hotel is great for a pub feed to catch the day's remaining games on TV.
AT THE GAME:
Food and beverage: Food Trucks, Venue Canteen, Food Samples
Pre-Game: Membership and Merch Stalls, Inglatables, Mini Golf, Coach Interview, Non-Playing Player Interviews
Half-Time: Saraid Says! (Just like Simon says, but with Saraid Taylor!)
Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!
Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST
LOVE LOCAL: This author (and plenty of AFL.com.au journalists) highly recommend 3 Salamis on Napier St - just a 5-minute walk from ground for a pre-game lunch. Or if something lighter is more what you're after, grab a coffee or a milkshake from Assembly Ground on Fletcher St before the game.
AT THE GAME:
Food and beverage: Boost, Street Caterer, Pizza, Popcorn Brothers and Coffee
Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic – 1pm – 1.50pm
Pre-game: Facepainting, Badge Making, Chill Hill, Handball target, giveaways
Half-time: Dance Cam
Three-Quarter Time:
Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!
Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5.05pm AEST
LOVE LOCAL: Before heading over to IKON Park, make a stop at Code Black Brunswick on Weston St for coffee or a late brunch. If you're looking to spend your afternoon somewhere post-match, head to The Great Northern for a drink and the day's remaining games on TV.
To get you to the game: This week, there's a shuttle bus running from Royal Park Train Station to get you to IKON Park! All the details are below:
IKON Park Match Day Loop
Pick-up points: Royal Park Train Station and Melbourne Zoo
Drop-off: Royal Parade, right across from IKON Park
Operating times:
Before the game: 90 minutes before bounce until end of Q1
After the game: From start of Q4 until post-match
AT THE GAME:
Food and beverage: Pop up bar,
Pre-Game:
Half-Time:
Post-Match: Ball giveaways
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST
LOVE LOCAL: Barkley Street is just around the corner with plenty to choose from, including Bar Josephine or the Plough Hotel. If you're looking more for a quick coffee or lunch pre-game, there's also the Royal Footscray Coffee of Guji Highland Coffee Shop.
AT THE GAME:
Food and beverage: Stalls and keep an eye out on food and bev voucher giveaways!
Curtain Raiser: Western Bulldogs Term 3 AFLW All Girls Superkick Clinic – 5pm-6pm
Pre-Game: Fireworks show! Inflatables, Giveaways, Roaming Mascots, All 4 Paws Dog Rescue Petting
Post-Match: Ball giveaways, player interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 28
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEST
LOVE LOCAL: Comma Food and Wine is just around the corner for a post-game feed or go ahead and split the G at Wilbury's alongside a three-cheese Parma. However, if a pre-game bite is more your thing, grab lunch at Uncle Panini's and Coffee.
AT THE GAME:
Recovery Day: Come down to RSEA Park after the AFL Grand Final, sit on the hill in the sun, have a drink and some hot food to finish off your footy weekend.
Food and beverage: Linton St Café, Bars x 2, Linton Kiosk, Burger Truck
Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic – 11.15am – 12pm
Pre-Game: Roaming Mascots, Southside Markets, Face Painting, Arts and Crafts Zone, Inflatables, Poster Giveaways, Sensory Space, Coach Interview
Half-Time: Non-playing player Interview
Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!
Adelaide v Sydney at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST
LOVE LOCAL: Thomas Farms Oval is just around the corner from Unley Street, with plenty of food and bev options for before or after the game. With a mid-afternoon game, you might want to grab a late brunch from Rosey's Unley, which has all day breakfast.
AT THE GAME:
Food and beverage: Venue Canteen and Bar
Pre-Game: Celebration for Ebony Marinoff's 100th AFLW game! Crows' merch truck, inflatables, face painting, roaming colour crew, roaming mascots, poster making station
Half-Time: Player Interview
Post-Match: Chairing off of Ebony Marinoff, Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!
Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST
LOVE LOCAL: Located right next to Springfield Central Station, you can start your day off in any part of Brisbane and easily make your way to the ground. But if something more local to Brighton Homes Arena is what you're after, stop by Orion Springfield Central across the road for lunch at the Orion Hotel, or a pastry at the Royal Bakery Orion.
AT THE GAME:
Food and beverage: Roar Espresso, Captain's Bar, Bars, Motha Trucka, Dumpling Masters, Sushi to the Max, Fritz Weiners, Dougies
Pre-Game: Celebration for Ally Anderson's 100th AFLW Game! Face painting, bracelet making, inflatables, temporary tattoos, mini mic, Lions Shop, AFLQ Lap pf Honour
Half-time: Superkick,
Post-Match: Chairing off of Ally Anderson, Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST
LOVE LOCAL: Located just around the corner from Carlise Station, walk along Archer St and you'll find a host of places to stop for lunch before the bounce, from Totally Thai to Café Bella Rosa. But for something a bit closer the ground, head to Grain Bakery or Laika Coffee on Laithlan Pl.
AT THE GAME:
Curtain raiser: WAAAFA Inclusion Game – 12.55pm – 1.55pm
Pre-Game: Sign and Bracelet making station, roaming mascots, face painting, non-playing player interview
Half-Time: Auskick
Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview and Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!