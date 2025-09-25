Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Ebony Marinoff and Ally Anderson ahead of their 100 game milestones. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT a treat for round seven to start two days earlier this week, with everything AFLW kicking off with a Thursday night blockbuster in Geelong.

With AFLW extending into the public holiday on Friday, there's plenty of action happening all weekend. And if you needed even more incentive to get around the footy, head to any AFLW game from Thursday to Friday for your chance to win tickets to the AFL Grand Final on Saturday.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right in the heart of Geelong there are plenty of options for a quick dinner pre-game, or post-match bevs! The Geelong Hotel is quick 7-minute drive or a 15-walk if you want the pre-game stroll. Otherwise, Club Chin Chin is located right in the stadium if you want to enjoy the GMHBA atmosphere.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Local BBQ

Pre-Game: Silent Discos, Maccas Inflatable, Free Bulla Ice-Cream, Facepainting, Meet Halfcat and Clawdia, DJ

Pre-Game: Silent Discos, Maccas Inflatable, Free Bulla Ice-Cream, Facepainting, Meet Halfcat and Clawdia, DJ

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-quarter time: Jump Around Cam

Post-Match: Ball Giveaways, Player Interview

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-quarter time: Jump Around Cam

Post-Match: Ball Giveaways, Player Interview

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Start your day off with a nice walk along Casey Fields Lake or send the kids running through the play space and Village Green! Casey Fields is also located right in between Clyde and Cranbourne Central, so there's plenty of options on either side if you wanted a bite to eat before or after the game. Post match Kelly's Hotel is great for a pub feed to catch the day's remaining games on TV.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Food Trucks, Venue Canteen, Food Samples

Pre-Game: Membership and Merch Stalls, Inglatables, Mini Golf, Coach Interview, Non-Playing Player Interviews

Half-Time: Saraid Says! (Just like Simon says, but with Saraid Taylor!)

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Half-Time: Saraid Says! (Just like Simon says, but with Saraid Taylor!)

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: This author (and plenty of AFL.com.au journalists) highly recommend 3 Salamis on Napier St - just a 5-minute walk from ground for a pre-game lunch. Or if something lighter is more what you're after, grab a coffee or a milkshake from Assembly Ground on Fletcher St before the game.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Boost, Street Caterer, Pizza, Popcorn Brothers and Coffee

Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic – 1pm – 1.50pm

Pre-game: Facepainting, Badge Making, Chill Hill, Handball target, giveaways

Half-time: Dance Cam

Three-Quarter Time:

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Half-time: Dance Cam

Three-Quarter Time:

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Before heading over to IKON Park, make a stop at Code Black Brunswick on Weston St for coffee or a late brunch. If you're looking to spend your afternoon somewhere post-match, head to The Great Northern for a drink and the day's remaining games on TV.

To get you to the game: This week, there's a shuttle bus running from Royal Park Train Station to get you to IKON Park! All the details are below:

IKON Park Match Day Loop

Pick-up points: Royal Park Train Station and Melbourne Zoo

Drop-off: Royal Parade, right across from IKON Park

Operating times:

Before the game: 90 minutes before bounce until end of Q1

After the game: From start of Q4 until post-match

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Pop up bar,

Pre-Game:

Half-Time:

Post-Match: Ball giveaways

Half-Time:

Post-Match: Ball giveaways

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Barkley Street is just around the corner with plenty to choose from, including Bar Josephine or the Plough Hotel. If you're looking more for a quick coffee or lunch pre-game, there's also the Royal Footscray Coffee of Guji Highland Coffee Shop.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Stalls and keep an eye out on food and bev voucher giveaways!

Curtain Raiser: Western Bulldogs Term 3 AFLW All Girls Superkick Clinic – 5pm-6pm

Pre-Game: Fireworks show! Inflatables, Giveaways, Roaming Mascots, All 4 Paws Dog Rescue Petting

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, player interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, player interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Comma Food and Wine is just around the corner for a post-game feed or go ahead and split the G at Wilbury's alongside a three-cheese Parma. However, if a pre-game bite is more your thing, grab lunch at Uncle Panini's and Coffee.

AT THE GAME:

Recovery Day: Come down to RSEA Park after the AFL Grand Final, sit on the hill in the sun, have a drink and some hot food to finish off your footy weekend.

Food and beverage: Linton St Café, Bars x 2, Linton Kiosk, Burger Truck

Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic – 11.15am – 12pm

Pre-Game: Roaming Mascots, Southside Markets, Face Painting, Arts and Crafts Zone, Inflatables, Poster Giveaways, Sensory Space, Coach Interview

Half-Time: Non-playing player Interview

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Half-Time: Non-playing player Interview

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Adelaide v Sydney at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST

LOVE LOCAL: Thomas Farms Oval is just around the corner from Unley Street, with plenty of food and bev options for before or after the game. With a mid-afternoon game, you might want to grab a late brunch from Rosey's Unley, which has all day breakfast.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Venue Canteen and Bar

Pre-Game: Celebration for Ebony Marinoff's 100th AFLW game! Crows' merch truck, inflatables, face painting, roaming colour crew, roaming mascots, poster making station

Half-Time: Player Interview

Post-Match: Chairing off of Ebony Marinoff, Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Half-Time: Player Interview

Post-Match: Chairing off of Ebony Marinoff, Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right next to Springfield Central Station, you can start your day off in any part of Brisbane and easily make your way to the ground. But if something more local to Brighton Homes Arena is what you're after, stop by Orion Springfield Central across the road for lunch at the Orion Hotel, or a pastry at the Royal Bakery Orion.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Roar Espresso, Captain's Bar, Bars, Motha Trucka, Dumpling Masters, Sushi to the Max, Fritz Weiners, Dougies

Pre-Game: Celebration for Ally Anderson's 100th AFLW Game! Face painting, bracelet making, inflatables, temporary tattoos, mini mic, Lions Shop, AFLQ Lap pf Honour

Half-time: Superkick,

Post-Match: Chairing off of Ally Anderson, Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Half-time: Superkick,

Post-Match: Chairing off of Ally Anderson, Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Located just around the corner from Carlise Station, walk along Archer St and you'll find a host of places to stop for lunch before the bounce, from Totally Thai to Café Bella Rosa. But for something a bit closer the ground, head to Grain Bakery or Laika Coffee on Laithlan Pl.

AT THE GAME:

Curtain raiser: WAAAFA Inclusion Game – 12.55pm – 1.55pm

Pre-Game: Sign and Bracelet making station, roaming mascots, face painting, non-playing player interview

Half-Time: Auskick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview and Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Half-Time: Auskick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview and Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!