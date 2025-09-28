An understrength West Coast has prevailed against Greater Western Sydney by 42 points on Sunday evening

Sarah Lakay celebrates a goal during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AN UNDERDONE West Coast outfit has returned to the top eight after bringing a plucky Greater Western Sydney side back down to earth with a 42-point win.

The Eagles led at every change en route to an 11.9 (75) to 5.3 (33) victory at Mineral Resources Park on Sunday to make amends for last round's 51-point thrashing from Melbourne.

Daisy Pearce's side, after an illness swept through the camp during the week, rise to eighth (4-3) on percentage and end a two-game losing streak.

Ali Drennan and Roxanne Roux were late changes to the West Coast team on Sunday through illness, but the Eagles refused to be put off.

Young star Ella Roberts was influential again for West Coast while managing a right elbow complaint, finishing with one goal, 23 disposals, six clearances and 18 contested possessions.

Roberts had hurt her elbow in a contest with GWS young gun Zarlie Goldsworthy in the third quarter.

West Coast also denied the Giants, sitting 15th (2-5), in their bid to claim three straight wins for the first time in their AFLW history.

GWS had snared two wins on the trot for the first time since 2021 after a shock seven-point win over local rivals Sydney last round.

Giants skipper Bec Beeson was busy with a game-high 27 disposals, four clearances and nine tackles.

Eagles forward Amy Franklin, after a goalless start to the season, got off to a flying start, kicking two majors in the first quarter.

Franklin finished with three, with teammate Kellie Gibson slotting two goals.

Just as the Giants looked set to head into quarter-time scoreless, Irish ruck Eilish O'Dowd took two bounces to run home.

But O'Dowd undid her own work when she gave away a 50-metre penalty for encroaching on the mark, allowing Eagles forward Gibson to restore a 19-point lead after the quarter-time siren.

Both sides could only manage one goal apiece in the second quarter, with GWS swing-woman Izzy Huntington slotting her first major since round 10, 2023.

Huntington hit the scoreboard again after the main break, but West Coast responded with three straight goals to snuff out the challenge.

So dominant were the Eagles that they kicked six of the last seven goals.

Next up

The Giants travel to Victoria to face St Kilda on Saturday, while the Eagles host Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park on Sunday.

WEST COAST 4.1 5.4 8.5 11.9 (75)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.0 2.1 4.3 5.3 (33)

GOALS

West Coast: Franklin 3, Gibson 2, L.Wakfer, Bushby, Hooker, Roberts, Britton, Lakay

Greater Western Sydney: Huntington 2, O'Dowd, Garnett, Goldsworthy

BEST

West Coast: Roberts, Gibson, Britton, Rowley

Greater Western Sydney: Beeson, Goldsworthy, Smith, McCormick

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Ali Drennan (illness) and Roxy Roux (illness) replaced in selected side by Kayley Kavanagh and Lisa Steane

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Mineral Resources Park