The Saints have been hit hard by injuries as a first AFLW finals appearance looms

St Kilda players check on J'Noemi Anderson as she is seen injured during a clash against Carlton in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH its first AFLW finals series almost within its grasp, St Kilda will have to overcome the longest injury list in the competition to lock up its spot in the top eight.

The Saints suffered a whopping four additional injuries in their gutsy 13-point win over Carlton on Saturday night, but two have since been given the all clear.

J'Noemi Anderson received treatment on an ankle injury – the same joint she injured earlier this year – while playing Carlton, but returned to the field as injuries mounted.

Ruck Bec Ott was also ruled out with an ankle injury, while Georgia Patrikios (ankle) and Nicola Xenos (knee) were injured in the same incident.

Anderson and Patrikios have been declared fit to play this weekend, but Ott and Xenos have been sent for scans, with an update due on Tuesday night.

Jaimee Lambert (calf) will be a test after missing last weekend, but it remains to be seen if Charlotte Simpson will clear concussion protocols.

The absolute worst-case scenario could see an astonishing nine players on the injury list, which opens the door for top-up players to take to the field if required under the banner of team balance.

Once clubs have fewer than 24 players available, they can name top-ups either as emergencies or in their team of 21. The fielding of top-ups may happen if a side has either too many or not enough talls, for example.

Key forward Lilu Hung and ruck Rene Caris are also available to play if required, having been named emergencies against the Blues, along with top-up and Sandringham VFLW skipper Grace Hodder.

Nic Barr is still likely to be sidelined for another week with a knee issue, Liv Vesely is at least a month away due to a calf injury, while an almost unbelievable run of broken legs/ankles over three consecutive weeks ruled Molly McDonald, Bianca Jakobsson and Ash Richards out for the year.