Hawthorn's absence from the guard of honour celebrating Jas Garner's 100th game has not gone unnoticed

Jas Garner is chaired off after her 100th AFLW match during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER AFLW player Kate McCarthy has slammed the Hawthorn football club for not participating in the post-match celebrations of North Melbourne's Jasmine Garner.

Garner, who is one of the league’s most respected and admired players, played her 100th game against Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on Friday night and was chaired from the ground following the Kangaroos’ 49-point win.

But unlike Brisbane’s Shannon Campbell and Adelaide’s Anne Hatchard who also reached the significant milestone, Garner wasn’t celebrated with a guard of honour by the opposing team.

“I think this is a really poor look from Hawthorn as a club,” McCarthy said on this week’s episode of The Wrap.

“This isn't on the players though, I don't think. When you lose a game there's other things that you're thinking about, you're devastated.

“This is on the leadership and probably the administration so your manager or someone that's at the game that's all across the logistics of what's happening.”

The absence of the Hawks players was referenced by North forward Alice O’Loughlin on an AFLW social media post, with O'Loughlin commenting '@hawthornaflw where you at ?'

“I don't think this went unnoticed by North Melbourne players either as we see what Alice O’Loughlin commented on an AFL women's post about Jas Garner," McCarthy said.

“To be honest, I support Alice O'Loughlin in calling that out."

Emily Everist tackles Alice O'Loughlin during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Wrap co-host Gemma Bastiani agreed.

“Yeah at some point in that post-match someone needed to realise,” Bastiani said.

“Whether it was an administrator, whether it was a social media person, whether it was their media manager, whether it was one of the players, they needed to realise they should have been there.

“Big miss from the Hawks for me.”

The two sides will meet again this Friday night at Ikon Park in the first week of finals.

Bella Eddey tackles Laura Stone during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

McCarthy and Bastiani discussed whether the Hawks will make changes at selection this week after North Melbourne’s talls, in particular forward Tahlia Randall, were dominant on the weekend.

The Hawks are missing their ruck Lucy Wales who is recovering from surgery to remove her appendix and chose not to select back-up ruck Jess Vukic.

“You asked (Hawthorn coach Dan Webster) pre-game what's the reasoning behind not picking a ruck,” Bastiani said.

“Obviously Lucy Wales is out with that appendix surgery that she recently had. Wanting to bring ground level pressure, that's the way to beat North Melbourne is ground level pressure.

“I respect that as a decision, but when you see the talls get a hold and you think Mack (Mackenzie) Eardley is sitting in the ruck when she could be adding a little bit more height down back if Jess Vukic was in the team.

“I wonder if that changes especially at Ikon Park compared to Frankston. You expect it to be a better day for talls that could also play into the decision making.”