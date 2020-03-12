Flexible Working

‘Play The Day Your Way’ is how we approach working flexibly at the AFL, a hybrid working model where our people experience the best of both worlds – blending time in the office with time at home and other locations.

It provides an opportunity for greater work-life balance, connection and collaboration, and enables all our team to thrive.

All team members come into the office for three connect days a week and can work anywhere across Australia on non-connect days.