Life at the AFL
We strive to create a positive experience for all our people so that we can bring out their best and deliver on what’s most important for our clubs and players, fans, community and partners.
Flexible Working
‘Play The Day Your Way’ is how we approach working flexibly at the AFL, a hybrid working model where our people experience the best of both worlds – blending time in the office with time at home and other locations.
It provides an opportunity for greater work-life balance, connection and collaboration, and enables all our team to thrive.
All team members come into the office for three connect days a week and can work anywhere across Australia on non-connect days.
- Flex Time is about delivering great results on the days and hours that make the most sense for your role, your team and how best to deliver on what’s expected in your role
- Flex Leave provides a range of leave options for our people including annual leave, thrive days, study leave, volunteer leave
- Flex Location allows our people to work in any location on their non-connect day – allowing our team the most productive they can be
- Flex Dress allows our people to dress for their day and what works best for your role