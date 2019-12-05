Brisbane Lions vs Melbourne (Friday 28 June @ 7:40pm)
- Lions Park: Located outside Gate 2 starting from 5:10pm. Treat the kids to Bungee trampolines and face painting! We'll have interactive activations from Caltex Spin to Win, Triple M and Hyundai. Make sure to head to the TAFE QLD marquee to get all your education questions sorted! You'll not miss the large inflatable Sherrin - so make sure to take a snap!
- Bluey Experience: As part of the AFL’s Kids go Free rounds, fans will get the chance to see Bluey and her little sister Bingo during their Live Interactive Experience pre match in Lion Park! Bluey and Bingo will be onstage at 5.15pm and again at 6.00pm. Performance goes for approx 18mins. Read more Info here.