AFL Victoria is pleased to announce the NAB League Fixture for both girls and boys for season 2020.

After the success of the inaugural NAB League season in 2019, the league welcomes the newly formed Tasmania Devils in the girls division.

Season 2020 will see games played across five different states (Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales, Northern Territory & Queensland), and feature matches throughout regional Victoria including Wangaratta, Albury, Shepparton, Echuca, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Colac, Swan Hill & Morwell.

AFL Head of Talent Pathways and State League Competitions Tristan Salter said the fixture solidifies the NAB league as one of the premier competitions for junior football talent in the country.

“In just one season the NAB League has had a major impact on the AFL / AFLW national drafts with more than 50% of the total draftees coming from the NAB League.

“Our aim is to continue to build a professional environment across both the girls and boys’ competitions that exposes the players to the best coaching, facilities, training and development.” Mr Salter said.

“After a successful introduction of the Tasmania Devils into the boys competition in 2019, it is great to welcome the Tassie into the girls division, creating another opportunity for Tasmanian players to represent their state and given them the best opportunity to progress their footballing careers.”

The 2020 NAB LEAGUE GIRLS fixture highlights include:

The season will open the weekend of 29th February with a double header at RMIT Bundoora.

Tasmania Devils enter the NAB LEAGUE competition and will host 6 games in Tasmania including an AFLW Curtain Raiser in North Hobart on Saturday 7th March

Northern Territory will play 3 games in the competition including a game against the Western Jets in Darwin on Sunday 19th April

There will be 3 AFLW Curtain Raisers played at QEO Bendigo, North Hobart & GMHBA Stadium

The Gold Coast Suns & Brisbane Lions will play invitational games at Shepley Oval on Saturday 2nd

Selected games will be streamed live through the NAB LEAGUE App

NAB LEAGUE Girls Grand Final will be played on Saturday 23rd May at Avalon Airport Oval

The 2020 NAB LEAGUE BOYS fixture highlights include:

The season will open the weekend 21st March and will include a Triple Header at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Sunday 22nd March

Gold Coast Suns, Brisbane Lions, Sydney Swans, GWS Giants & Northern Territory will return to the competition in 2020 with a triple header at Blacktown on Saturday 28th March

NAB LEAGUE games will be played across 5 states including Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales, Northern Territory & Queensland.

Northern Territory will host the Western Jets in Darwin on Sunday 19th

NAB LEAGUE games will be played throughout regional Victoria including Wangaratta, Albury, Shepparton, Echuca, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Colac, Swan Hill & Morwell.

Queen Elizabeth Oval Bendigo will host the annual ‘Country Round’ with NAB LEAGUE Boys, NAB LEAGUE Girls & Under 16 Boys played across the weekend of 3rd – 5th April

RSEA Park – Moorabbin will host Queens Birthday night game between Sandringham Dragons & Oakleigh Chargers on Friday 5th

The Season will conclude with triple header matches at Avalon Airport Oval (Sat 15th August) & Mars Stadium – Ballarat (Sun 16th August)

Wildcard Fixtures will be played on the weekend of 22nd

Finals will commence on the weekend of 29th August and will be played at IKON PARK

Game will be live streamed on the NAB LEAGUE APP.



Click Here to download the Boys 2020 fixture



Click Here to download the Girls 2020 fixture