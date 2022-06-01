Massimo D'Ambrosio, Sam Durdin and Will Hayes were all taken in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Pictures: AFL Photos/SANFL

The 2022 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft saw 17 players find new homes on Wednesday night.

Our AFL.com.au team looks at every player to have landed at a new club, assessing just what they may bring at AFL level.

>> EAGLES SWOOP ON BIG MID Culley goes No.1, plus every other pick of the draft

Check out who your club picked.

1. WEST COAST - JAI CULLEY



Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Height: 193cm

Weight: 87kg

DOB: 24/02/03

Culley was overlooked at last year's draft after playing largely as a forward but has stamped himself as a 193cm midfield prospect this season with the Dandenong Stingrays. Had a huge game in the Young Guns contest against Vic Metro, kicking 4.2 from 22 disposals, five tackles and three clearances and has received strong interest from clubs. Could he be the next Jai Newcombe for the Eagles?

2. NORTH MELBOURNE - KALLAN DAWSON

Club: Williamstown VFL

Height: 194cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 22/07/98

Dawson emerged as one of the mid-season draft's most appealing key defensive options, having been granted a late AFL exemption to nominate. The 194cm Williamstown prospect has played his best footy as a third tall in the backline, where he's able to peel off and intercept. He's averaged 12.5 disposals and 6.6 marks per game in the VFL this year, while his speed has also made him a damaging rebounding threat. Set to turn 24 later this season, he is viewed as a ready-made defensive option.

3. ESSENDON - MASSIMO D'AMBROSIO

Club: Western Jets/Richmond VFL

Height: 178cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 05/06/03

The sharp-kicking defender increased his stocks this season after not getting a shot in his draft year in 2021. The 18-year-old comes from the Western Jets program but has also played for Richmond's VFL side, including having 25 disposals and four inside-50s against Essendon on the MCG last month. The 178cm prospect is an elite kick and starred for the Young Guns, with games of 24 and 32 disposals in successive weeks. Can play on the wing or half-back.

Massimo D'Ambrosio in action for the Young Guns against Vic Country on May 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

4. ADELAIDE - BRETT TURNER

Club: Glenelg

Height: 185cm

Weight: 88kg

DOB: 11/01/97

The Glenelg player's best game of this year came against Adelaide's SANFL side, when he had 38 disposals and booted four goals in a best-afield display. He had a foot injury the following week so his sample size this season is small but the 185cm midfielder could appeal as a ready-to-play option given he is 25.

A quick look at what our draftee can bring ??#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/M3zqKVAVcu — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) June 1, 2022

5. GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY - WADE DERKSEN

Club: Peel Thunder

Height: 197cm

Weight: 90kg

DOB: 18/06/01

Derksen is one name that made recruiters scramble late. The 197cm key-position prospect signed with Peel Thunder this year after an injury interrupted and COVID-affected stint in Essendon's VFL program before returning to Nightcliff in the Northern Territory. The 20-year-old has played only three league games in the WAFL, but he caught the eyes of recruiters when he kicked four goals from 22 disposals and seven marks against West Coast.

6. HAWTHORN - MAX RAMSDEN

Club: Sandringham Dragons

Height: 202cm

Weight: 86kg

DOB: 19/04/03

Ramsden took the eye of recruiters at the start of the NAB League season playing in the ruck for the Sandringham Dragons. The 202cm prospect is athletic and can move around the ground exceptionally well for his size, having run a 6:04 2km time trial over summer. He played for the Young Guns side recently and has averaged 14.3 disposals and 17.5 hitouts a game for the Dragons at under-18 level.

7. GOLD COAST - OSKAR FAULKHEAD

Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Height: 182cm

Weight: 76kg

DOB: 11/02/03

A good run of form at the right time has put Faulkhead in the mix for a mid-season berth. The running midfielder collected 29 disposals and nine tackles for Bendigo Pioneers in round five of the NAB League then backed it up with a team-high 27 disposals for the Young Guns against Vic Metro and then 31 touches and two classy goals against Vic Country. It's a three-week patch that might see the 182cm ball-getter win a chance, having also played for Geelong's VFL side this year.

8. PORT ADELAIDE - BRYNN TEAKLE

Club: East Fremantle

Height: 203cm

Weight: 97kg

DOB: 16/10/99

Teakle is developing nicely as a 203cm ruckman at WAFL level for East Fremantle. Highly skilled for a big man, Teakle can also go forward where he uses his size and physicality to his advantage. Clubs believe the 22-year-old’s ruck work is gradually improving, which has seen him average 14.7 disposals and 16.8 hitouts per game this season. There is still plenty of growth in his game, but clubs view his development to date as evidence that he could mature into an AFL-ready player in due time.

9. COLLINGWOOD - JOSH CARMICHAEL

Club: West Adelaide

Height: 189cm

Weight: 88kg

DOB: 01/01/00

Carmichael came into the mid-season draft with plenty of clubs keen. The 22-year-old is a genuine bolter after graduating from country football in the Sunraysia league to the SANFL with West Adelaide. At 189cm and 88kg, Carmichael looks ready to make an impact and has averaged 25 disposals, five clearances and a goal a game so far this season. Another player who gained an exemption to be available.

10. RICHMOND - JACOB BAUER

Club: North Adelaide

Height: 191cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 06/08/02

Bauer was overlooked by Sydney during last year's draft process, having graduated from the club's Academy system. He has since moved to North Adelaide, and into the forward line, where he's had an immediate impact with his athleticism and high-leaping marking ability. The 191cm forward kicked 13 goals from his first three SANFL games, with clubs noting some strong AFL attributes, particularly in the air. Still just 19, and still adjusting to his new position in attack, clubs believe there is plenty of growth remaining in his game.

Bauer Power ??



? Take a look at some highlights from our mid-season draft selection, Jacob Bauer. pic.twitter.com/RG5bos0UH4 — Richmond FC ? (@Richmond_FC) June 1, 2022

11. SYDNEY - HUGO HALL-KAHAN

Club: Sandringham Dragons

Height: 188cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 22/09/03

An exciting medium forward who has impressed with his tricks inside 50 in the first half of the season with the Sandringham Dragons. The 188cm goalkicker booted five majors in round two this season and another four in round four and last week had 21 disposals in the NAB League. He was also a standout for the Young Guns, including kicking two goals against Vic Country's under-18 side. Turning 19 later this year, Hall-Kahan is capable of marking in the air and also doing some snapping or creating a chance from nothing at ground level. He won an exemption to nominate for the draft after not nominating last year.

Hugo Hall-Kahan in action for the Young Guns against Vic Country on May 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

12. GEELONG - ZANE WILLIAMS

Club: Woodville-West Torrens

Height: 183cm

Weight: 71kg

DOB: N/A

The Woodville-West Torrens forward has caught the attention of clubs this season in the SANFL. The 20-year-old has booted 15 goals from eight games, including a haul of five goals against Glenelg early in the season. At 183cm, he is sharp with the ball in hand and creates chances and has been linked to clubs searching for a small forward option.

Take a look at what Zane Williams has in store for us ?



Cats Select Williams ?: https://t.co/9QYk7Sp5VZ pic.twitter.com/45h1wPT75Z — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) June 1, 2022

13. CARLTON - SAM DURDIN

Club: Glenelg

Height: 199cm

Weight: 98kg

DOB: 06/06/96

The former Roo has impressed for third-placed Glenelg in the SANFL this year. Durdin played 22 games across four seasons for North after being taken with pick No.16 in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft. Delisted at the end of 2020, the key defender – who is averaging 14.9 disposals and 5.4 marks this season – should be ready to make an immediate impact.

14. ST KILDA - PASSED

15. FREMANTLE - SEBIT KUEK

Club: East Perth

Height: 195cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 11/11/00

Kuek has starred in the WAFL this year, kicking 16 goals in five games for East Perth to become a surprise pick in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. The athletic tall forward arrived at East Perth in 2018 after previously being a member of West Coast's Next Generation Academy.

What a show reel ? Sebit Kuek is our newest Freo Docker! #foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/c8j2Mj7cvQ — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) June 1, 2022

16. WEST COAST - PASSED

17. NORTH MELBOURNE - PASSED

18. ESSENDON - JYE MENZIE

Club: South Adelaide

Height: 181cm

Weight: 79kg

DOB: 28/10/02

Menzie moved to the SANFL from Tasmania this season, enjoying a productive start with South Adelaide. The 180cm small forward burst onto the scene, kicking 10 goals from his first two games and displaying some electric ground-level speed in attack. He has an endless desire to compete and hit the scoreboard, with his aerobic capacity enabling him to get higher up the ground on occasions. Set to turn 20 later this year, clubs rate Menzie's ability to scrap at every contest.

Jye Menzie in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL. Picture: Cory Sutton

19. ADELAIDE - PASSED

20. HAWTHORN - JAMES BLANCK

Club: Box Hill Hawks

Height: 195cm

Weight: 85kg

DOB: 20/11/00

The Hawks looked at Blanck to train with them as a potential pre-season supplemental period selection, but he was ineligible after not nominating for last year's draft. However, he gained an AFL exemption to qualify for the mid-season draft. The 21-year-old is a 195cm key defender who contests well.

21. COLLINGWOOD - PASSED

22. CARLTON - WILL HAYES

Club: Carlton VFL

Height: 181cm

Weight: 77kg

DOB: 05/06/95

The former Bulldog was delisted at the end of the 2021 after playing 11 AFL games for the club, which drafted him with pick No.78 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft. Hayes has starred for the Blues in the VFL this year, averaging 31.7 disposals, 4.8 marks and four tackles, while kicking six goals in six games.

Carlton Blues' Will Hayes celebrates a goal against Brisbane Lions in their VFL Round 1 match at Ikon Park on March 16, 2022. Picture: carltonfc.com.au

23. FREMANTLE - PASSED