WE'RE in the home stretch now and it appears to be a race in two to be crowned AFL.com.au's tipping champion.
Riley Beveridge and Michael Whiting are level on points at the top, with Essendon great Matthew Lloyd three points behind.
And the lead is about to change hands once again, with the St Kilda v Richmond clash dividing our top tipsters.
Collingwood is the overwhelming favourite to bounce back from last week's shock loss to Hawthorn and beat Geelong on Friday night, while our experts are picking Melbourne to end Carlton's run.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - nine points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 126
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood - 12 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 126
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - 15 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 123
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - seven points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 120
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - seven points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 120
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 23 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Carlton
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 118
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - seven points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Carlton
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 116
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 22 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 115
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - nine points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 115
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 10 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Carlton
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 115
KANE CORNES
Collingwood - 22 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 114
TOTALS
Collingwood 9-2 Geelong
North Melbourne 0-11 Essendon
Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast
Brisbane 11-0 Adelaide
Carlton 3-8 Melbourne
West Coast 0-11 Fremantle
Hawthorn 1-10 Western Bulldogs
St Kilda 5-6 Richmond
Port Adelaide 10-1 Greater Western Sydney