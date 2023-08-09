Our footy experts have made the call on round 22

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WE'RE in the home stretch now and it appears to be a race in two to be crowned AFL.com.au's tipping champion.

Riley Beveridge and Michael Whiting are level on points at the top, with Essendon great Matthew Lloyd three points behind.

And the lead is about to change hands once again, with the St Kilda v Richmond clash dividing our top tipsters.

Collingwood is the overwhelming favourite to bounce back from last week's shock loss to Hawthorn and beat Geelong on Friday night, while our experts are picking Melbourne to end Carlton's run.

Check out the other R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - nine points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 126

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 12 points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 126

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 15 points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 123

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - seven points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 120

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - seven points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 120

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 23 points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Carlton

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 118

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - seven points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Carlton

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 116

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 22 points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 115

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - nine points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 115

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 10 points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Carlton

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 115

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - 22 points

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 114

TOTALS

Collingwood 9-2 Geelong

North Melbourne 0-11 Essendon

Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast

Brisbane 11-0 Adelaide

Carlton 3-8 Melbourne

West Coast 0-11 Fremantle

Hawthorn 1-10 Western Bulldogs

St Kilda 5-6 Richmond

Port Adelaide 10-1 Greater Western Sydney