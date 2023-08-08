Toby Bedford celebrates a goal during the R21 clash between GWS and Sydney at Giants Stadium on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's finals hopes have taken a hit with Toby Bedford's suspension upheld at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday.

Bedford was charged with a dangerous tackle on Sydney's Oliver Florent, which was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-match ban.

The Giants will also be without fellow small forward Brent Daniels for Sunday's away game against Port Adelaide after the club accepted his one-match suspension for a high bump on Jake Lloyd.

Is Bedford in trouble for this tackle?

GWS forward Toby Bedford could come under MRO scrutiny for this tackle on Sydney's Ollie Florent

The Giants are in eighth spot, but have four teams below them that are within a win.

West Coast ruckman Bailey Williams will also challenge his ban for a high bump on Essendon's Mason Redman.

Williams will miss Saturday's Western Derby against Fremantle unless he is successful at the Tribunal.

Is Williams in hot water for this bump?

West Coast's Bailey Williams could come under scrutiny for this high bump on Essendon's Mason Redman

Collingwood's Beau McCreery escaped with a fine for striking Hawthorn's James Sicily, while Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones was fined for tripping. 

Sydney's Braeden Campbell has accepted a one-match ban for his high bump on Lachie Whitfield after the GWS star had disposed of the ball.

