Toby Bedford challenged his ban at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night

Toby Bedford celebrates a goal during the R21 clash between GWS and Sydney at Giants Stadium on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's finals hopes have taken a hit with Toby Bedford's suspension upheld at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday.

Bedford was charged with a dangerous tackle on Sydney's Oliver Florent, which was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-match ban.

The Giants will also be without fellow small forward Brent Daniels for Sunday's away game against Port Adelaide after the club accepted his one-match suspension for a high bump on Jake Lloyd.

The Giants are in eighth spot, but have four teams below them that are within a win.

West Coast ruckman Bailey Williams will also challenge his ban for a high bump on Essendon's Mason Redman.

Williams will miss Saturday's Western Derby against Fremantle unless he is successful at the Tribunal.

Collingwood's Beau McCreery escaped with a fine for striking Hawthorn's James Sicily, while Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones was fined for tripping.

Sydney's Braeden Campbell has accepted a one-match ban for his high bump on Lachie Whitfield after the GWS star had disposed of the ball.

More to come