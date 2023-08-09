Steele Sidebottom has been ruled out of the Magpies' monster clash against the Cats

Steele Sidebottom handballs during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD veteran Steele Sidebottom will join star Nick Daicos on the sidelines but defender Nathan Murphy is pushing to make an unlikely appearance in the Magpies' blockbuster clash with Geelong.

Sidebottom, a dual Copeland Trophy winner who has played 304 AFL games, will sit out Friday night's MCG bout with the Cats due to foot soreness.

It is another loss to Collingwood's midfield, which was smashed during the shock upset defeat to Hawthorn last Saturday when Daicos suffered a hairline fracture in his right knee.

But Murphy, who was initially feared to miss up to three weeks with an ankle injury, trained on Wednesday and is expected to take on Geelong.

"The doctor said two to three weeks but it ended up being two to three days," Pies coach Craig McRae said of Murphy's injury on Wednesday.

"He's got through training and whether he pulls up well, we'll see how that goes.

Nathan Murphy leaves the field injured during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It presented as really sore straight after the game and then two days later it settles really well and he's able to train."

Although Sidebottom will miss against Geelong, he should be available to face third-placed Brisbane in round 23.

"If we had an extra couple of days maybe he (Sidebottom) would be available but he's not gonna make it this week," McRae said.

"He's got a foot injury that plays up a little bit. He's been carrying it for a couple of years and every now and again it gets a bit grumbly."

Learn More 01:33

Daicos, the raging Brownlow Medal favourite before being hurt, won't return until around the preliminary final weekend, if the ladder-leading Magpies make it that far.

"I rang him (Daicos) up and said, 'You're going to be so fit for the finals.' That was my first line to him when I spoke to him," McRae said.

"Clearly there's a disappointment base of being out for whatever that looks like.

"But he's a great kid and he'll be doing everything in his power; I can't imagine he'll be standing still to try and fast track a healing bone in his leg."

Nick Daicos (centre) leaves the field with teammates after Collingwood's loss to Hawthorn in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite losing its last two games, Collingwood remains on track to secure the minor premiership and is still eight points and percentage clear on top of the ladder.

McRae refuted speculation the Magpies had become complacent and were already focusing on how they could be at their best in finals.

He had a cheeky dig at Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley, who before the teams clashed three weeks ago hinted Collingwood might be peaking too early.

"Have we got an eye on September? No," McRae said.

"We've got an eye on August.

"Using a line from Ken Hinkley, we don't want to be top in July, let's get busy in August, hey."