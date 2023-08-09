Trent Cotchin will retire at the end of the 2023 season, drawing the curtain on one of the great Richmond careers

Trent Cotchin with his wife Brooke and their children after Cotchin's retirement announcement on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S triple-premiership captain Trent Cotchin will bow out of the AFL as a "transformative" and "towering" figure in the proud history of the Tigers.

The 33-year-old has announced his retirement at season's end, likely to be Richmond's round 24 game against Port Adelaide as the club looks set to miss the finals.

Cotchin is battling calf soreness and will sit out Sunday's clash with St Kilda, but is hoping to be available for the Tigers' final two games against North Melbourne and the Power.

After being drafted with pick No.2 in 2007, Cotchin has found his "life purpose" in playing 305 games for Richmond – the fourth-most appearances in club history.

The entire Tigers list, and most club staff, were present as Cotchin was joined by wife Brooke and their three children at Punt Road Oval on Thursday to confirm his retirement.

Jack Riewoldt and Dustin Martin with Richmond teammates at Trent Cotchin's retirement media conference on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The premierships were really special times, but I don't think we actually get there without the really challenging times, as hard as they were at the time," Cotchin said.

"They're effectively what have taught us the lessons that allowed us to take big steps."

Cotchin became Richmond captain ahead of the 2013 season, aged just 22.

He would go on to lead the Tigers to their first premiership in 37 years, the 2017 Grand Final victory over Adelaide, just a year after the club's disastrous 2016 campaign when coach Damien Hardwick faced extreme pressure to keep his job.

"The build-up to 2017, truly being the underdog and no one expecting it, that was really special," Cotchin said.

Cotchin would cement his place as a Richmond immortal when he skippered the Tigers to further flags in 2019 and 2020.

"To win in 2020, when the whole world was a crazy place (with COVID-19), that had a huge impact on me. But also to have the kids in the hub for 16 weeks ... they're memories that we'll cherish forever," he said.

"I have found myself scrolling through a lot of those photos (from 2020) this year, knowing that this time would probably come."

Trent Cotchin celebrates Richmond's win over Adelaide in the 2017 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

After almost a decade in the role, Cotchin handed over the captaincy to Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis ahead of the 2022 season.

"Trent has been a towering figure in the history of our club and his achievements and accolades are many, and they're there for everyone to see," Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale said on Thursday.

"What's a little harder to see and ascertain is the strength and impact of his leadership, on and off the field.

"He's transformed the way we develop leadership at this club."

Cotchin was jointly awarded the 2012 Brownlow Medal with Sam Mitchell after original winner Jobe Watson gave up the honour in 2016 after he was among 34 Essendon players suspended for doping code violations.

The classy midfielder might not be the only Richmond great to bow out before the end of the season, with doubt hanging over the future of fellow veteran Jack Riewoldt.

"Jack is his own human and I love him for that. He will do whatever is right for him," Cotchin said.

"Either way, I'm just very lucky that I've spent a long time with someone that I love and have respected."

Cotchin will explore business interests in retirement, adding he is "not really" interested in a coaching role.