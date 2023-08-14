Check out all the coaches' votes from round 22

Zak Butters celebrates Port Adelaide's win over GWS in R22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's Zak Butters has drawn to within seven votes of Nick Daicos at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player Award for 2023.

With Daicos (99 votes) ruled out for the rest of the regular season, Butters picked up five votes in Port's win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday to move to 92 votes for the season.

Christian Petracca (90) and Marcus Bontempelli (87) picked up one vote each to also edge closer to Daicos.

There were just two 10-vote games from the weekend, with Essendon's Nic Martin and Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe both getting perfect scores from the coaches.

Jeremy Cameron picked up nine votes in Geelong's loss to Collingwood, while Hugh McLuggage, George Hewett and Jack Sinclair also picked up nine votes.

Fremantle pair Luke Jackson and Lachie Schultz also picked up nine votes each from the Dockers' big win over West Coast.

Collingwood v Geelong

9 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

6 Josh Daicos (COLL)

4 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

3 Nathan Murphy (COLL)

2 Brody Mihocek (COLL)

2 John Noble (COLL)

North Melbourne v Essendon

10 Nic Martin (ESS)

5 Darcy Parish (ESS)

5 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

4 Mason Redman (ESS)

4 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

Sydney v Gold Coast

7 Will Hayward (SYD)

7 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

7 Chad Warner (SYD)

5 Nick Blakey (SYD)

4 Tom Papley (SYD)

Brisbane v Adelaide

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Harris Andrews (BL)

5 Charlie Cameron (BL)

4 Matt Crouch (ADEL)

3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

1 Ben Keays (ADEL)

1 Shane McAdam (ADEL)

Carlton v Melbourne

9 George Hewett (CARL)

7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

7 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

3 Jack Viney (MELB)

2 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

West Coast v Fremantle

9 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

9 Luke Jackson (FRE)

6 Jordan Clark (FRE)

3 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

2 Caleb Serong (FRE)

1 Jye Amiss (FRE)

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

8 Karl Amon (HAW)

3 Ed Richards (WB)

3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

2 James Worpel (HAW)

2 Dylan Moore (HAW)

1 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

1 Will Day (HAW)

St Kilda v Richmond

9 Jack Sinclair (STK)

8 Rowan Marshall (STK)

4 Sebastian Ross (STK)

3 Jade Gresham (STK)

3 Max King (STK)

2 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

1 Callum Wilkie (STK)

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

7 Ollie Wines (PORT)

5 Zak Butters (PORT)

5 Connor Rozee (PORT)

5 Dan Houston (PORT)

1 Miles Bergman (PORT)

LEADERBOARD

99 Nick Daicos COLL

92 Zak Butters PORT

90 Christian Petracca MELB

87 Marcus Bontempelli WB

80 Connor Rozee PORT

74 Toby Greene GWS

73 Zach Merrett ESS

73 Lachie Neale BL

71 Noah Anderson GCFC

71 Jordan Dawson ADEL

69 Errol Gulden SYD

69 Caleb Serong FRE

67 Jack Sinclair STK

63 Jai Newcombe HAW

63 Tim Taranto RICH

60 Patrick Cripps CARL

58 Luke Jackson FRE

58 Jack Viney MELB

56 Tom Liberatore WB

55 Dan Houston PORT