PORT Adelaide's Zak Butters has drawn to within seven votes of Nick Daicos at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player Award for 2023.

With Daicos (99 votes) ruled out for the rest of the regular season, Butters picked up five votes in Port's win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday to move to 92 votes for the season.

Christian Petracca (90) and Marcus Bontempelli (87) picked up one vote each to also edge closer to Daicos.

There were just two 10-vote games from the weekend, with Essendon's Nic Martin and Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe both getting perfect scores from the coaches.

Jeremy Cameron picked up nine votes in Geelong's loss to Collingwood, while Hugh McLuggage, George Hewett and Jack Sinclair also picked up nine votes.

Fremantle pair Luke Jackson and Lachie Schultz also picked up nine votes each from the Dockers' big win over West Coast.

Collingwood v Geelong

9 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Josh Daicos (COLL)
4 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
3 Nathan Murphy (COLL)
2 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
2 John Noble (COLL)

North Melbourne v Essendon

10 Nic Martin (ESS)
5 Darcy Parish (ESS)
5 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
4 Mason Redman (ESS)
4 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

Sydney v Gold Coast

7 Will Hayward (SYD)
7 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
7 Chad Warner (SYD)
5 Nick Blakey (SYD)
4 Tom Papley (SYD)

Brisbane v Adelaide

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Harris Andrews (BL)
5 Charlie Cameron (BL)
4 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
1 Ben Keays (ADEL)
1 Shane McAdam (ADEL)

Carlton v Melbourne

9 George Hewett (CARL)
7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
7 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
3 Jack Viney (MELB)
2 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
1 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

West Coast v Fremantle

9 Lachie Schultz (FRE)
9 Luke Jackson (FRE)
6 Jordan Clark (FRE)
3 Sam Switkowski (FRE)
2 Caleb Serong (FRE)
1 Jye Amiss (FRE)

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
8 Karl Amon (HAW)
3 Ed Richards (WB)
3 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
2 James Worpel (HAW)
2 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
1 Will Day (HAW)

St Kilda v Richmond

9 Jack Sinclair (STK)
8 Rowan Marshall (STK)
4 Sebastian Ross (STK)
3 Jade Gresham (STK)
3 Max King (STK)
2 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
1 Callum Wilkie (STK)

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
7 Ollie Wines (PORT)
5 Zak Butters (PORT)
5 Connor Rozee (PORT)
5 Dan Houston (PORT)
1 Miles Bergman (PORT)

LEADERBOARD

99 Nick Daicos COLL
92 Zak Butters PORT
90 Christian Petracca MELB
87 Marcus Bontempelli WB
80 Connor Rozee PORT
74 Toby Greene GWS
73 Zach Merrett ESS
73 Lachie Neale BL
71 Noah Anderson GCFC
71 Jordan Dawson ADEL
69 Errol Gulden SYD
69 Caleb Serong FRE
67 Jack Sinclair STK
63 Jai Newcombe HAW
63 Tim Taranto RICH
60 Patrick Cripps CARL
58 Luke Jackson FRE
58 Jack Viney MELB
56 Tom Liberatore WB
55 Dan Houston PORT