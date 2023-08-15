Jack Riewoldt will retire at the end of the season after choosing not to play on in 2024

Jack Riewoldt waves to fans during Richmond's clash with West Coast in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S three-time premiership forward, Jack Riewoldt, will hang up the boots after a farewell game against North Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday after opting not to play on in 2024.

Riewoldt will make the official announcement at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The clash against the Roos will also be retiring former skipper Trent Cotchin's final match, setting the stage for an emotional afternoon for the Tigers faithful.

Exuberant, dedicated and always entertaining – whether the Tigers were flying high or struggling – Riewoldt will retire having played the second-most games for the club (currently 346), behind only Kevin Bartlett.

Riewoldt will turn 35 in October, having been drafted to the club with pick No.13 in 2006, and will retire with three flags and three Coleman medals (2010, 2012 and 2018) to his name.

Jack Riewoldt with the 2020 premiership cup after Richmond's win over Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

Curiously, he was not named in the All-Australian side of 2012, instead making the cut in 2015.

He is an 11-time leading goalkicker for the club (and is likely to top the charts ahead of Shai Bolton again this season), having come into the AFL carrying the weight of the Riewoldt surname made famous by cousin Nick.

Riewoldt was also heir apparent for another legendary Tasmanian Tiger in Matthew Richardson, with the pair's careers dovetailing. It was the introduction of Riewoldt to the side that was partly behind Richardson's late-career move to the wing, to allow the young forward to begin to control the attack.

The Richmond spearhead celebrated the Tigers' breakthrough 2017 premiership triumph by singing (or bellowing) Mr Brightside onstage with The Killers, still in playing kit and boots.

Jack Riewoldt sings Mr Brightside with The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers after the 2017 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Fans watched on as the brash, athletic forward matured from famously running away from reporters, to vice-captaining the side and becoming a respected voice on broader issues facing the game.

After that infamous bolt from the press pack towards Richmond train station in 2014, Riewoldt responded by booting a career-high 11.2 against GWS a few days later.

Learn More 03:33

On the field, Riewoldt spent most of his career having to be "the" spearhead for the side, culminating in 2017 when his second tall forward was the 186cm Josh Caddy.

Even this year, the injury-enforced absence of Tom Lynch has seen a battered Riewoldt run and jump and jump again, supported by raw offsiders such as Samson Ryan, Ben Miller and Jacob Bauer or, in a throwback to the Caddy era, winger Marlion Pickett.

At 193cm, Riewoldt himself isn't a spearhead in the mould of Lynch, Tom Hawkins or Harry McKay, or the previous generation of Jonathan Brown and Fraser Gehrig.

Wickedly smart and often reading the play a second ahead of his defender, he would soar high to mark, or twist to protect the drop of the ball, rather than relying on outmuscling opposition.

Learn More 00:55

He has been fiercely consistent in front of goal, kicking 786 goals at an average of 46 over his 17 seasons, behind only Jack Titus (970) and Richardson (800) at the club and ranked 13th all-time.

Riewoldt is the fourth Tiger to have retired this year, following skipper Trent Cotchin, Robbie Tarrant and Jason Castagna at the start of the season, while coach Damien Hardwick has also departed.

Just nine Richmond players from the 2017 flag remain at the club six years on: Dustin Martin, Dylan Grimes, Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Nathan Broad, Jack Graham, Daniel Rioli, Nick Vlastuin and Kamdyn McIntosh.

MOST VFL/AFL CAREER GOALS

1360 – Tony Lockett (StK/Syd)

1299 – Gordon Coventry (Coll)

1254 – Jason Dunstall (Haw)

1066 – Lance Franklin (Haw/Syd)

1057 – Doug Wade (Geel/NM)

1031 – Gary Ablett (Haw/Geel)

970 – Jack Titus (Rich)

926 – Matthew Lloyd (Ess)

915 – Leigh Matthews (Haw)

874 – Peter McKenna (Coll/Carl)

817 – Bernie Quinlan (Foots/Fitz)

800 – Matthew Richardson (Rich)

786 – Jack Riewoldt (Rich)

MOST GOALS FOR RICHMOND

970 – Jack Titus

800 – Matthew Richardson

786 – Jack Riewoldt

778 – Kevin Bartlett

607 – Michael Roach

369 – Royce Hart