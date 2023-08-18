You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Seamus Mitchell in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

The final home and away round of the season promises to be a cracker, with a number of clubs still jostling for positions inside the top 10. The action kicks off on Friday night with Box Hill travelling to Kinetic Stadium to take on Frankston in a bid to lock up third place on the ladder. Saturday's first match features top side Gold Coast against Carlton followed by the in-form Footscray facing Port Melbourne and Collingwood taking on Southport.

On Sunday, Richmond and North Melbourne do battle in what could very well decide who grabs the final spot in the 10, while Casey meets Brisbane and Sandringham takes on Williamstown.

SANFL

A huge Saturday awaits in the penultimate round of the regular season, with Sturt's clash against Adelaide the pick of the bunch. Top side Glenelg takes on Woodville-West Torrens and North Adelaide and Central District face off in a clash that could ultimately decide a finals spot.

WAFL

Some big games feature in round 19 of the WAFL season, with ladder leader East Fremantle travelling to Mineral Resources Park to meet Perth, while Peel Thunder and West Perth do battle, and Claremont's clash against Swan Districts looms as a cracker.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 22

Friday, August 18

Frankston v Box Hill, Kinetic Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Saturday, August 19

Gold Coast v Carlton, Heritage Bank Stadium, 10.25am AEST

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney, GMHBA Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Footscray v Port Melbourne, DSV Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Collingwood v Southport, AIA Centre, 12.05pm AEST

Essendon v Coburg, DSV Stadium, 4.05pm AEST

Sunday, August 20

Richmond v North Melbourne, Swinburne Centre, 12pm AEST

Casey v Brisbane, Casey Fields, 12.05pm AEST

Sydney v Werribee, Tramway Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Williamstown, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 17

Saturday, August 19

South Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 1.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Central District, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Glenelg, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Norwood, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 19

Saturday, August 19

Claremont v Swan Districts, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v East Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v West Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Subiaco, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v West Coast, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST