Jack Ziebell has been injured in an unprovoked attack outside a South Yarra bar after playing his final AFL game

Jack Ziebell in action during North Melbourne's clash with Richmond in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RETIRED North Melbourne star Jack Ziebell spent Saturday night in hospital after he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack outside a South Yarra bar.

Ziebell had joined some of his teammates and club staff at the venue following a club function to celebrate his final AFL game played earlier that day against Richmond at the MCG.

The club said Ziebell was attacked immediately after leaving the bar by a group of men. He suffered injuries to his face and head, and spent the night in hospital.

Police were called and attended the incident.

Jack Ziebell leaves the MCG after his final AFL game in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Officers have been told a 32-year-old man was assaulted in what is believed to be an unprovoked incident outside a bar on Commercial Road on Sunday 20 August about 1am," a Victoria Police spokesperson told AAP.

"It appears the victim was pushed onto the road by the offender, who was in the company of two other men, before he was punched to the face and kicked when he fell to the ground.

"The trio then fled the scene. The injured man wasn’t seriously injured.

"Police are investigating whether the assault may have followed a reported push and shove scuffle inside the venue which led to the trio being removed from the venue."

Ziebell, 32, played 280 games over 15 seasons for the Kangaroos and captained the club for six seasons from 2017-2022.

He had 23 disposals against Richmond in his farewell game, and took a memorable hanger on the members' wing in the first quarter.