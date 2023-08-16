The Dockers are prepared to wait before deciding the futures of several players

Joel Hamling in action during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir won't make any rash decisions on the club's out-of-contract players, saying he wants to give them as much time as possible to push their cases.

The Dockers are expected to make minimal changes to their list during the off-season, with Longmuir keen to keep the bulk of the group together despite the disappointment of missing the finals this year.

Fremantle is keen to retain in-form wingman Liam Henry, who has been tabled a contract extension but could explore his options elsewhere.

Forward Sam Sturt has triggered a one-year contract extension after making it past 10 games this season, while injury-prone forward Matt Taberner is contracted until the end of 2024.

But the futures of Travis Colyer and Joel Hamling are up in the air, with the out-of-contract veterans no certainty to be handed new deals.

Former Bomber Colyer, who battled knee and calf injuries earlier this year, is yet to notch an AFL game this season.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old has produced some solid form in the WAFL in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen whether it will be enough.

Hamling was solid in his three AFL games this season when Brennan Cox was injured, but there's no guarantees the 30-year-old will be rewarded with a new deal.

Fremantle's WAFL affiliate – Peel Thunder – sits third on the ladder, meaning some of the Dockers' fringe players will have chances to shine in the finals.

Longmuir is keen for the Thunder to see out their season before deciding the fate of several players.

"We've had preliminary discussions (with players), and those discussions will be ongoing," Longmuir told reporters on Wednesday.

Justin Longmuir looks on during Fremantle's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We won't make any rash or quick calls. We've got time.

"Hopefully Peel go into finals and we get another body of evidence."

Colyer played 18 games for Fremantle last season and 22 in 2021, but he has been unable to crack it for a senior berth this year despite regaining full fitness.

"Trav's had a really interrupted year, the first half of the year," Longmuir said.

"The last three or four weeks have been really solid and consistent, got back to playing to his strengths and bringing his speed on both sides of the ball.

Travis Colyer and Michael Frederick celebrate a goal for Fremantle against St Kilda in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's probably like a few guys that are mature players in the WAFL – just fighting for really consistent form and fighting for an opportunity, and putting their hand up for an opportunity when it comes up.

"He's just got to bide his time and make sure he's in really good form."

Fremantle, which beat West Coast by 101 points last week, will host third-placed Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on Sunday.