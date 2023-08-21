IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Nat and Damo wrap up Damien Hardwick's unveiling as Gold Coast coach
- Are Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper unlucky to have had just 10 games under Dimma at Tigers?
- 'A bit weird': Eagles battle to regain control of the story around Adam Simpson's future
- 181 games before a final: Patrick Cripps to finally play in September
- AFLW season launches in style with premiership film, celebrity spotting and more
