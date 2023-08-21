Sydney will head to the Tribunal to challenge Tom McCartin's two-match suspension

Tom McCartin handballs during the round three match between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on April 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has elected to challenge the two-match suspension handed to defender Tom McCartin as the Swans look to have him available for their elimination final in three weeks.

McCartin was given the ban after his high bump on Adelaide's Shane McAdam was graded careless, high impact and high contact.

The Swans defender and McAdam were going for the ball in the frenetic last term of Saturday night's controversial one-point Sydney win when they collided.

McCartin appeared to collect the Crows forward in the head with his shoulder, with McAdam left floored by the incident.

If the two-match ban stands, McCartin's season could be over with games to come against Melbourne in the final round of the home and away season, followed by an elimination final.