Tim Hazell with Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable.

LEADING player agent Tim Hazell joins the Gettable crew this week.

Hazell, from Vivid Sports, chats through the interest in Melbourne's contracted premiership player James Harmes and provides clarity on the future of Western Bulldogs gun Adam Treloar.

Learn More 32:26

He also provides a big update on a much-improved Essendon goalkicker, reveals that a West Coast youngster is close to a contract extension, and gives the latest on a wanted Brisbane key-position player.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at the key defender carousel and identify which clubs could be in the market for backline depth, and analyse how the draft plays out after West Coast's win over the weekend.

Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au now, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.