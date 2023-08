The Match Review Officer's findings are in for Saturday's games in round 24

Charlie Ballard in action for Gold Coast against St Kilda in R5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast defender Charlie Ballard has been fined $8000 for an incident in Saturday's loss to North Melbourne.

Ballard has been cited for rough conduct on North's Nick Larkey, with the fine able to reduced down to $5000 with an early guilty plea.

It is Ballard's third offence.

Four other players were fined for incidents in Saturday's games, but no suspensions were handed down.