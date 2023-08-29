Deven Robertson's torn guernsey will go to auction at Brisbane's Hall of Fame dinner

Deven Robertson during Brisbane's game against Collingwood in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DEVEN Robertson's famous torn guernsey will live on, to raise money for a cause close to the heart of his Brisbane teammate Jarrod Berry.

Robertson, the 22-year-old Lions midfielder, turned into an overnight sensation in the round 23 win against Collingwood when he played for two minutes topless after having his guernsey ripped off.

The young West Australian saw his Instagram account skyrocket from 11,000 followers to in excess of 71,000 following the incident. He is now the most followed player on Brisbane's list.

Now the torn apparel will go to auction at Brisbane's Hall of Fame dinner on Wednesday night, with the proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

BCNA is an organisation dear to the heart of Berry, who lost his mother Jedda to cancer.

Brisbane's rugged wingman will run a marathon on November 11 back into his hometown of Horsham alongside brothers Tom and Joel and their two best mates to bring awareness to the cause.

Learn More 01:45

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Berry said Robertson's gesture meant a lot to him.

"He asked if we'd auction it off and donate the money, so it's pretty special by Dev," he said.

"It's 10 years since mum passed.

"It's not so much about the money this year, it's more about her legacy she left with us three boys and our two best mates … we want to bring the community together and celebrate some of the life lessons she taught us.

"Running a marathon personifies a few of those; resilience, hard work, grit, that's why we're doing it."

Learn More 21:18

Berry said BCNA was a huge support during his mother's chemotherapy and battle with the disease.

In 2018, he shaved his head to raise $60,000 for the organisation.

"She had a seven- or eight-year battle that started with breast cancer and spread through her body," he said.

"Never once was there a complaint made. It was always, 'Get on with the job and take a positive out of a negative situation'.

Deven Robertson during Brisbane's game against Collingwood in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We want to put ourselves in that scenario and show why we learned those lessons off mum.

"Mum text me from the hospital bed and said: 'Get up and do something, don't waste your talent'.

"That's where I learned to work hard and hopefully people can see that when I'm on the field."