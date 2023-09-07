The Bombers have made a sixth change to their list

Anthony Munkara runs with the ball during Essendon's VFL clash against Greater Western Sydney on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has delisted Anthony Munkara as the rookie forward returns to Tiwi Islands.

Munkara, a Next Generation Academy (NGA) product, was selected as a Category B rookie last year and played 15 VFL games in 2023.

However, as first revealed on Gettable last month, the Bombers haven't offered the forward a contract for next year.

"Anthony has learned a lot during his time at Essendon and has shown good talent and capability at stages this year," the Bombers' general manager of performance Daniel McPherson said.

"We wish him the best with his future and his return to Tiwi Islands."

The delisting of Munkara is the sixth list change at Essendon so far.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Andrew Phillips have retired, while the Bombers axed Alastair Lord, Cian McBride and Rhett Montgomerie.