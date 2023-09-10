The Match Review findings for Saturday's finals are in

Dayne Zorko and Zak Butters exchange words during Brisbane's qualifying final against Port Adelaide on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has been fined twice by the Match Review Officer but will be free to play in the Power's semi-final against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night.

Butters has been cited for striking and rough conduct on Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko during their qualifying final at the Gabba and been fined a total of $6000, which can be reduced to $4000 with an early guilty plea.

Learn More 00:30

Both incidents were graded as low impact and body contact, meaning Butters did not reach the threshold for a suspension.

The incidents occurred in the first and fourth quarters.

The Power will face the Giants on Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.