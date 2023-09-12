Check out the injury updates from the remaining finals clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Knee
|Test
|Kai Lohmann
|Collarbone
|Season
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Updated: September 12, 2023
Early prognosis
Gunston ran at training on Tuesday and is expected to put his hand up for selection next week. Bad news for Lohmann who suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the VFL semi-final at the weekend. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Corey Durdin
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Suspension
|2 matches
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Harry McKay
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 12, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose McKay for Friday night's clash with the Demons, after he entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Silvagni should be available, but will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Durdin suffered a hamstring strain, while he has also been sent for surgery to repair a lingering shoulder problem. He won't play again this season. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Daicos
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Ash Johnson
|Arm
|TBC
|Will Kelly
|Ankle
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Collarbone
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Moore
|Hand/wrist
|Test
|Updated: September 12, 2023
Early prognosis
Moore missed training on Tuesday and met with a specialist to deal with a wrist issue. The skipper is wearing a cast but is not considered in doubt for next weekend. Securing the extra week off is set to benefit Daicos as the All-Australian builds towards a return. The 20-year-old is expected to be available for the preliminary final after missing the past month with a hairline fracture in his knee. Johnson suffered a fractured arm in the VFL elimination final loss and isn't expected to be available again this season. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Toe
|Season
|Stephen Coniglio
|Eye
|Test
|Max Gruzewski
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 12, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants made a late decision to rule out Coniglio last week, but are confident he will return for Saturday night's semi-final against the Power. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Angus Brayshaw
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|Test
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|Season
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Blake Howes
|Hand
|Season
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Elbow
|Season
|Jacob van Rooyen
|Suspension
|1 match
|Updated: September 12, 2023
Early prognosis
Brayshaw (concussion) will be sidelined for Friday's qualifying final at a minimum, but could potentially be out for much longer. A cautious approach is being taken in his return to play due to his extensive concussion history, with concussion experts brought in to provide further support. Brown (knee soreness) has returned to full training and will be available for selection pending a final fitness test, while Harmes has been on a modified training schedule as he works through hamstring soreness. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Dixon
|Foot
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Jonas
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Sinn
|Hamstring
|Season
|Dante Visentini
|Quad
|Test
|Dylan Williams
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: September 12, 2023
Early prognosis
Lots of questions marks, but all in all good news for Port. Dixon will train this week with the hope of playing for the first time since round 20, while the club says Williams has been cleared of "any significant muscle injury" despite leaving the field early against Brisbane. McKenzie will be assessed as the week progresses. – Michael Whiting