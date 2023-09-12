Angus Brayshaw is stretchered off the ground during the qualifying final between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from the remaining finals clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Shoulder  Season
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Jack Gunston  Knee  Test
 Kai Lohmann  Collarbone  Season
 James Madden  Shoulder  Season
 Carter Michael  Quad  Season
Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Gunston ran at training on Tuesday and is expected to put his hand up for selection next week. Bad news for Lohmann who suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the VFL semi-final at the weekend. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Corey Durdin  Hamstring  Season
 Jack Martin  Suspension  2 matches
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Harry McKay  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jack Silvagni  Knee  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose McKay for Friday night's clash with the Demons, after he entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Silvagni should be available, but will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Durdin suffered a hamstring strain, while he has also been sent for surgery to repair a lingering shoulder problem. He won't play again this season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Carmichael  Concussion  Test
 Nick Daicos  Knee  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Ash Johnson  Arm  TBC
 Will Kelly  Ankle  Season
 Reef McInnes  Collarbone  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Moore  Hand/wrist  Test
Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Moore missed training on Tuesday and met with a specialist to deal with a wrist issue. The skipper is wearing a cast but is not considered in doubt for next weekend. Securing the extra week off is set to benefit Daicos as the All-Australian builds towards a return. The 20-year-old is expected to be available for the preliminary final after missing the past month with a hairline fracture in his knee. Johnson suffered a fractured arm in the VFL elimination final loss and isn't expected to be available again this season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Toe  Season
 Stephen Coniglio  Eye  Test
 Max Gruzewski  Foot  Season
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  Season
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants made a late decision to rule out Coniglio last week, but are confident he will return for Saturday night's semi-final against the Power. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Angus Brayshaw  Concussion  TBC
 Ben Brown  Knee  Test
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  Season
 James Harmes  Hamstring  Test
 Blake Howes  Hand  Season
 Jake Melksham  Knee  Season
 Harrison Petty  Foot  Season
 Oliver Sestan  Elbow  Season
 Jacob van Rooyen  Suspension  1 match
Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Brayshaw (concussion) will be sidelined for Friday's qualifying final at a minimum, but could potentially be out for much longer. A cautious approach is being taken in his return to play due to his extensive concussion history, with concussion experts brought in to provide further support. Brown (knee soreness) has returned to full training and will be available for selection pending a final fitness test, while Harmes has been on a modified training schedule as he works through hamstring soreness. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Charlie Dixon  Foot  Test
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Tom Jonas  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Ankle  Test
 Josh Sinn  Hamstring  Season
 Dante Visentini  Quad  Test
 Dylan Williams  Hamstring  Test
Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Lots of questions marks, but all in all good news for Port. Dixon will train this week with the hope of playing for the first time since round 20, while the club says Williams has been cleared of "any significant muscle injury" despite leaving the field early against Brisbane. McKenzie will be assessed as the week progresses.  Michael Whiting