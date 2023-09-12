Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from your list who are a little sore

Angus Brayshaw is stretchered off the ground during the qualifying final between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from the remaining finals clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder Season Will Ashcroft Knee Season Jack Gunston Knee Test Kai Lohmann Collarbone Season James Madden Shoulder Season Carter Michael Quad Season Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Gunston ran at training on Tuesday and is expected to put his hand up for selection next week. Bad news for Lohmann who suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the VFL semi-final at the weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Corey Durdin Hamstring Season Jack Martin Suspension 2 matches Alex Mirkov Heart Season Harry McKay Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose McKay for Friday night's clash with the Demons, after he entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Silvagni should be available, but will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Durdin suffered a hamstring strain, while he has also been sent for surgery to repair a lingering shoulder problem. He won't play again this season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Carmichael Concussion Test Nick Daicos Knee Test Charlie Dean Foot Season Ash Johnson Arm TBC Will Kelly Ankle Season Reef McInnes Collarbone 1-2 weeks Darcy Moore Hand/wrist Test Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Moore missed training on Tuesday and met with a specialist to deal with a wrist issue. The skipper is wearing a cast but is not considered in doubt for next weekend. Securing the extra week off is set to benefit Daicos as the All-Australian builds towards a return. The 20-year-old is expected to be available for the preliminary final after missing the past month with a hairline fracture in his knee. Johnson suffered a fractured arm in the VFL elimination final loss and isn't expected to be available again this season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Toe Season Stephen Coniglio Eye Test Max Gruzewski Foot Season Cooper Hamilton Foot Season Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants made a late decision to rule out Coniglio last week, but are confident he will return for Saturday night's semi-final against the Power. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Angus Brayshaw Concussion TBC Ben Brown Knee Test Luke Dunstan Knee Season James Harmes Hamstring Test Blake Howes Hand Season Jake Melksham Knee Season Harrison Petty Foot Season Oliver Sestan Elbow Season Jacob van Rooyen Suspension 1 match Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Brayshaw (concussion) will be sidelined for Friday's qualifying final at a minimum, but could potentially be out for much longer. A cautious approach is being taken in his return to play due to his extensive concussion history, with concussion experts brought in to provide further support. Brown (knee soreness) has returned to full training and will be available for selection pending a final fitness test, while Harmes has been on a modified training schedule as he works through hamstring soreness. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back Season Charlie Dixon Foot Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Tom Jonas Calf 2-3 weeks Trent McKenzie Ankle Test Josh Sinn Hamstring Season Dante Visentini Quad Test Dylan Williams Hamstring Test Updated: September 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Lots of questions marks, but all in all good news for Port. Dixon will train this week with the hope of playing for the first time since round 20, while the club says Williams has been cleared of "any significant muscle injury" despite leaving the field early against Brisbane. McKenzie will be assessed as the week progresses. – Michael Whiting