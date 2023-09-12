Darcy Moore missed training on Tuesday but is expected to play in Collingwood's preliminary final

Darcy Moore at Collingwood training in September, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Darcy Moore missed training on Tuesday due to a hand issue but is expected to be available for next weekend's preliminary final.

The 27-year-old met with specialists at the Epworth Hospital to have a cast placed on his right hand.

Moore is understood to have managed a tendon problem during last Thursday night's qualifying final win over Melbourne at the MCG.

The Magpies expect the defender to have a light week on the track this week, with the two-time All-Australian to benefit from the extra week off.

Moore missed the final two games of the home and away season due to a hamstring strain before making a strong return against the Demons.

Collingwood is also set to regain Brownlow Medal contender Nick Daicos for the preliminary final.

The 20-year-old hasn't played since suffering a hairline fracture in his knee against Hawthorn in round 21.