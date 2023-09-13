Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Caleb Marchbank, Buku Khamis, Will Snelling. Pictures: AFL Photos

Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

BLUES TRIO IN TALKS

CARLTON is in talks over new deals for David Cuningham, Lachie Fogarty and Caleb Marchbank, with the trio of Blues each playing important roles in last week's thrilling finals victory over Sydney.

The three players were the only members of Carlton's elimination final team still without deals for next season, though it's understood the Blues are planning to retain them and have opened contract discussions with each.

All three have dealt with form and fitness problems throughout their time at Ikon Park, but have since played important roles in the second half of the season as Carlton began to resurrect its finals chances.

David Cuningham in action during the R24 match between Carlton and GWS at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Cuningham and Fogarty both returned to the Blues' team at the start of their nine-match winning run midway through the campaign, while Marchbank has featured in six consecutive matches to finish the year. It comes after they collectively played just seven games last season.

As revealed on AFL.com.au's Gettable last week, Carlton free agent Jack Silvagni is also closing on a new deal to remain at Ikon Park and could return to the team ahead of Friday night's semi-final against Melbourne. – Riley Beveridge

BULLDOGS FORWARD WEIGHING FUTURE

OUT-OF-CONTRACT Western Bulldogs forward Buku Khamis is contemplating his future after being starved of opportunities in 2023, despite a strong season in the VFL.

The 23-year-old managed only one game this season following the arrival of Rory Lobb and the continued emergence of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Khamis kicked 41 goals from 18 appearances for Footscray, including five in last Saturday's semi-final loss to Box Hill after three in the first final against Casey, with only Gold Coast pair Chris Burgess and Brodie McLaughlin kicking more.

It is understood that the Western Bulldogs have tabled an offer for 2024 to Khamis' management, but multiple clubs have enquired about his services, with the athletic utility to weigh up his options over the coming weeks before making a decision.

Khamis joined the club as category B rookie via the next generation academy in 2018 and has played 10 games since making his debut in 2021.

The Bulldogs delisted Tim O'Brien, Robbie McComb and Cody Raak on Monday after Mitch Hannan was delisted last month and Josh Bruce retired.

Taylor Duryea, Hayden Crozier, Toby McLean and Roarke Smith are all yet to receive deals for next season and are likely to be forced to wait until after the trade period next month. – Josh Gabelich

LIONS RECRUIT SET FOR ANOTHER YEAR

IRISHMAN Darragh Joyce is set to continue his AFL journey for an eighth season after making the most of his second chance at Brisbane.

The 26-year-old was delisted by St Kilda after playing 13 games across six seasons before the Lions added him to the rookie list during the pre-season supplemental selection period last pre-season.

Joyce has provided extra key defensive coverage at the Gabba, playing five of the first six games of 2023 for Chris Fagan before producing a strong season in the VFL.

Darragh Joyce in action during the R4 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba on April 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Marcus Adams announcing his retirement due to his concussion battle, Joyce has been offered a one-year extension to remain at the Lions.

Brisbane has three Irish imports on its list with Conor McKenna set to remain at the club for two more years after playing all 24 games since returning to the AFL, while James Madden signed a one-year extension in July. – Josh Gabelich

BOMBERS DUO IN LIMBO

ESSENDON pair Will Snelling and Patrick Voss face uncertain waits, with the Bombers duo remaining without contracts for next season.

Both players remain out of contract and are set to have to hold until the trade period before any having any certainty on their futures.

The Bombers have already delisted five players – James Stewart, Anthony Munkara, Alastair Lord, Rhett Montgomerie and Cian McBride – this off-season after their poor end to the season.

Snelling has played 64 games at AFL level for the Bombers since being a mid-season rookie pick in 2019, after a single game for Port Adelaide in 2016.

Voss, a strong-bodied forward, is yet to make his AFL debut after being a rookie selection for the Bombers at the end of 2021. – Callum Twomey

Patrick Voss in action during the R20 VFL match between Essendon and Southport at Fankhauser Reserve on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

McKERCHER READY FOR MOVE

POTENTIAL top-five pick Colby McKercher says clubs have questioned whether he would be tempted to return home to Tasmania one day, but says he is committed to relocating interstate later this year.

McKercher has enjoyed a stellar final season of junior football, with his campaign reaching a pinnacle when he averaged 32.8 disposals to help spearhead the Allies to their first ever national championships title.

The speedy and agile left-footed midfielder has also played an influential role in Tasmania's path to this weekend's Coates Talent League preliminary final, which followed the state winning a 19th AFL license earlier this year.

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, McKercher said he likely wouldn't consider moving back to Tasmania ahead of its entry into the competition and said he's looking forward to relocating in the coming months.

"(Clubs) have asked it a fair bit," McKercher said.

"Also, you can't help but see things online. People saying, 'This person might want to go home to Tassie'. I don't know about the other boys, we haven't had a conversation about it, but I've always been ready for a move.

"I've dreamt of being an AFL player since I was probably five, so I've always figured I was going to move away if it was to happen. I'm so ready to move away and I could live over here forever, there's so much stuff to do." – Riley Beveridge

DOGS SET FOR BUSY OFF-SEASON

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are hopeful that an active off-season will inject new life into their premiership push next year, with the club looking to immediately bounce back from missing the finals in 2023.

The Dogs endured a disappointing campaign this season, their first without finals in five years, but have the ability to get flexible with list spots and are in contention to leap up the draft order and snare Gold Coast's available No.4 selection.

The club has also been linked with uncontracted Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann and Melbourne free agent James Jordon, while likely first-round pick Jordan Croft is also headed to the Dogs under father-son rules after a solid season as a 201cm key forward prospect.

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal during the VFL semi-final clash between Brisbane and Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week, the Dogs' list and recruiting boss Sam Power said it put the club in a good position to attack the player movement market in the coming months.

"We're open to being active," Power said.

"We've got a lot of flexibility at the moment, with list spots and what we might be able to do. We've got a really open mind as well, whether that's through the trade period or through the draft.

"Going into every acquisition period, we want to improve the list and get better. But we won't go out and bring a lot of players in just for the sake of doing it. It'll be very targeted, which we have been over a period of time now and pretty balanced as well in terms of whether that's through the trade period or draft." – Riley Beveridge

TRADE TROUBLE

CLUBS are expecting plenty of trade stand-offs this year as the value of picks after the top 30 decreases in the eyes of list managers and recruiters.

With a shallow draft pool expected – clubs are predicting less than 60 picks are used at the national draft – there is set to be a flow-on for a number of deals that otherwise may be worth second- and third-round selections.

Clubs opting to use three or fewer draft picks may simply not see a value in later draft picks being exchanged for wantaway players, with impasses expected to be common in the trade period due to clubs simply not wanting to use picks past a certain range.

It will likely leave clubs pushing to instead trade for future selections, but the reverse effect of the draft class is that clubs keen to trade in players this year will be largely wanting to use 2023 selections to get deals done. – Callum Twomey

FAMOUS FOOTY NAME EMERGES AS DRAFT CHANCE

THE SON of former Western Bulldogs chief executive Dennis Galimberti has made a late impression on scouts to push his draft stocks.

Billy McGee-Galimberti has been a regular member of the Sandringham Dragons' line-up this season but played perhaps the game of his campaign on Sunday in the Coates Talent League elimination final against the Northern Knights.

The 180cm prospect gathered 28 disposals, 10 marks and six rebound-50s as he continues to show some of his dash from defence.

Billy McGee-Galimberti marks the ball during the R16 Coates Talent League match between Sandringham and Northern Knights at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A good kick of the ball, McGee-Galimberti has also used his speed to take the game on and catch the eye.

McGee-Galimberti has played 11 games for the Dragons this season averaging 18 disposals, while also playing at school level for St Kevin's College in Melbourne.

His father was a long-serving chief executive of Footscray between 1986 and 1996, playing a pivotal role in the Dogs avoiding a merger with Fitzroy. – Callum Twomey