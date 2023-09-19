Veteran Travis Boak is hopeful of extending his career into an 18th season

Ken Hinkley and Travis Boak chat after Port Adelaide's win over Richmond in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's games-record holder Travis Boak has had "positive" discussions about continuing his career for an 18th season.

Boak met with Power coach Ken Hinkley at Alberton on Tuesday and signalled his intent to play on.

"This is my home," Boak said.

"This club is going in a really good direction led by Kenny and this playing group.

Travis Boak after the 2023 semi-final between Port Adelaide and GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously we didn't finish this year the way we wanted to. But this young group is taking this club forward and that is why I want to be a part of it.

"I still feel like I have plenty in the body and still have fire in the belly."

Port's season ended with consecutive finals losses after finishing third in the home-and-away season.

Boak was a solid contributor with 21 disposals in the semi-final loss to Greater Western Sydney, his 348th AFL game.

"It was good, a really good chat," the 35-year-old said of his meeting.

"Still working through some details but it was a really positive chat.

"This is a big decision so we will take as long as we need to."

Boak's successor as captain, Tom Jonas, retired with a calf injury preventing him from featuring in the finals.

But three players - Geelong's Esava Ratugolea, Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Jordon Sweet from the Western Bulldogs - have been linked to moves to Port in the trade period.