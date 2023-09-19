Join Damian Barrett, Cal Twomey and Brad Johnson for the launch of Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio

Damian Barrett, Cal Twomey and Brad Johnson. Pictures: AFL Photos

START getting yourself primed for a huge player movement period by tuning in for the launch of Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio from 12.30pm AEST on Wednesday.

AFL.com.au's own Damian Barrett and Cal Twomey will be joined by Western Bulldogs great Brad Johnson for a special launch edition of the show, where they will look all the big trade and free agency moves set to shape the next month.

The futures of Melbourne ruckman Brodie Grundy and North Melbourne free agent Ben McKay will be among the biggest talking points ahead of a trade period like no other.

Brodie Grundy at Melbourne training at Gosch's Paddock, September 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

This year's player movement period is set to be defined by wholesale movement of draft picks at the top end as clubs maximise their positions to secure some of the most talented Academy prospects we've seen in the system.

Some of the other key players at the centre of trade negotiations this off-season will include:

Make sure to tune in from 12.30pm AEST on Wednesday on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App to hear the latest on the trade and free agency landscape.

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio returns from 7am on Monday, October 2 and runs until trade deadline day on Wednesday, October 18.