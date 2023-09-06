Adelaide forward Shane McAdam has informed the club of his intention to seek a trade in the off-season

ADELAIDE forward Shane McAdam has requested a trade away from the Crows.

As reported on Gettable on Wednesday, McAdam is keen to explore his options elsewhere after playing just seven senior games this year.

The Crows have offered McAdam a three-year deal to stay at Adelaide.

In a short statement on Wednesday, the club confirmed McAdam had expressed his intention to consider rival offers and added it "would be disappointed if he did not continue his career at West Lakes".

"The club will continue talks with McAdam and his management in the lead up to the upcoming trade period," the Crows said.

McAdam has kicked 72 goals in 50 games since joining Adelaide in 2018.

He played the opening game of the 2023 season but was then suspended for three games for a bump on Greater Western Sydney's Jacob Wehr.

He didn't return to the senior side until round 18 and kicked 11 goals in the final six games of the season.