AFL TRADE Radio is back for 2023 and it's time to tune in for the best trade news and analysis during the official Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, from 7am AEDT every weekday.
Our superstar line-up will bring footy fans all the breaking news, views and player movements as they happen, every weekday from 7am-6pm AEDT.
>> LISTEN LIVE to AFL Trade Radio from 7am-6pm AEDT each weekday
The list of talent in 2023 includes the AFL's No.1 newsbreaker Damian Barrett, plus former superstars of the game and ace commentators Brad Johnson and Kane Cornes as well as Phil Davis and Josh Jenkins.
Want to speak to the AFL Trade Radio team? Call 1300 23 55 48
AFL.com.au reporters Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich will kick off a new hour-long show from 11am AEDT each weekday, followed by gun newshound Riley Beveridge and AFL trade and draft expert Cal Twomey with the latest trade news every day for an hour from 12pm AEDT.
Footy fans can tune in to AFL Trade Radio from 7am–6pm AEDT on their mobile, PC or tablet via AFL.com.au or the AFL Live Official App from Monday, October 2 until Wednesday, October 18.
Who's on and when (all times AEDT)
7am - The Early Trade: Kane Cornes and Brad Johnson
9am - Trade Mornings: Cam Luke and Adam Cooney
11am - Trade Exchange: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich
12pm - Gettable on Trade Radio: Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey
1pm - Trade Feed: Sam Edmund and Tom Morris
3pm - The Late Trade: Damian Barrett, Phil Davis and Josh Jenkins
How to follow all the trade news live
Head to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App for:
- The deals as they happen
- Rolling coverage of all the latest speculation
- The day's biggest trade news at a glance
- Reaction, analysis, and the best of social media
How to get alerts on the AFL Live Official App
Fire up the App, tap the three dots in the right-hand corner on the App homepage, scroll to 'notifications', then scroll to SELECT NOTIFICATIONS and turn on AFL News.