Lincoln McCarthy and Charlie Cameron during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPITE a narrow loss, a Brisbane defender stood tall in the face of Collingwood's attacking onslaught, while some young Lions were up to the challenge in their first Grand Final appearance.

Callum Ah Chee - 4
A quiet day, ultimately being subbed off in the final quarter, but a run down the wing to beautifully hit up Deven Robertson in the goalquare to put the Lions back ahead in the third term was a real highlight of the game.

Harris Andrews - 9
The architect of Brisbane's desperate last line of defence all day in an impressive performance. Impacting with the one percenters and making life difficult for Collingwood's marking targets, while also pressing up to equalise the aerial battle on the wing when needed.

Zac Bailey - 8
Set the tone for Brisbane early with a stunning opening goal, before going one better later in the term. Smothering a Collingwood free kick, winning the footy back, evading three tackles and then kicking the goal around his body, he got his side up and about. He was an ever-present threat for the Collingwood defence.

Jarrod Berry - 6
Had a solid day, positioning himself well to crumb the clearing kicks out of defence and set up his side out of the back half. His spin out of trouble late in the game to set up a Charlie Cameron goal certainly the highlight of his game, but that was unfortunately followed almost immediately by a 50m penalty conceded resulting in Steele Sidebottom's ultimately match-winning goal.

Charlie Cameron - 6
Took full advantage of his second quarter, free of Brayden Maynard, to kick two goals and generate another for Hugh McCluggage, sending repeated renditions of Country Roads around the MCG. Once back to being held by Maynard, however, his impact was dulled.

Keidean Coleman - 7
Had a stunning opening half setting up across the half-back line, winning 13 disposals in the first quarter alone. Crucial to Brisbane's want to switch the ball out of defence, he was moved into the midfield after the main break to provide some speed around the ball.

Joe Daniher - 7
Worked hard all day both in attack and in the ruck to give the Lions a contest in the air, kicking three goals and taking eight marks.  Narrowed the margin to just four points with less than two minutes to go, but ultimately couldn't get his side over the line.

Joe Daniher celebrates a goal during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dunkley - 6
Held up well around the contest with 21 disposals and five clearances, before limping off the field with less than a minute to go.

Jaspa Fletcher - 5
Lifted in the second half to generate some nice clearing touches out of congestion and had the confidence to take the game on. Almost broke the game open on a number of occasions, but wasn't quite able to make the Pies hurt.

Jaspa Fletcher during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Gardiner - 6
Went toe-to-toe with Mihocek and certainly didn't lower his colours. Kept the dangerous Pie to one goal from 10 disposals while also allowing Harris Andrews some coverage to search for intercepts.

Eric Hipwood - 4
Had the opportunity to take the game by the scruff of the neck once Collingwood key defender Nathan Murphy was subbed off but failed to do so. Neatly set up Lincoln McCarthy's first goal of the game, but struggled to use the ball positively for much of the day.

Eric Hipwood during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ryan Lester - 6
Often caught himself covering a speedy Beau McCreery and largely stood his ground. At times sloppy with his defensive efforts, but offered some good rebound out of the back half.

Jarryd Lyons - 5
Came on midway through the final quarter as the substitute, replacing Callum Ah Chee. Won four touches and a clearance in that time, but unable to significantly impact the game in such a short period of time. 

Lincoln McCarthy - 7
As is always the case with Lincoln McCarthy, he doesn't need a lot of the ball to have an impact. Made the Collingwood defenders nervous with his run and leap, but even more important was his composure in big moments, including his second quarter goal calmly slotted under pressure from deep in the pocket.

Lincoln McCarthy celebrates a goal during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugh McCluggage - 7
Quietly worked his way into the game through the first half, including being the beneficiary of Charlie Cameron's second-quarter hot streak, but rose in the second half. Kicked another big goal from a 50m penalty and took on Nick Daicos at the contest for patches.

Oscar McInerney - 5
Strong in the ruck and important to Brisbane's clearance game, but was largely outplayed by opposing ruck Mason Cox around the ground, including conceding some big contested marks.

Oscar McInerney and Darcy Cameron during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Conor McKenna - 6
Wanted to play an aggressive running rebound game, particularly from the kick-ins, but was well blocked by the Collingwood forwards. Found himself defending both Jack Ginnivan and Beau McCreery at times and certainly nullified their impact on the game.

Lachie Neale - 7
Played a quiet, but consistent game around the contest, winning 21 disposals and five clearances for the day and running both ways.

Lachie Neale during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Cam Rayner - 5
Shifted from line to line as the game wore on, but struggled to have much of an impact. Finished the game with 11 disposals and two clearances, failing to hit the scoreboard.

Deven Robertson - 7
Offered some great linking play in the attacking line, without letting the defensive side of his game slip away. Created Joe Daniher's second-quarter goal through sheer persistence.

Deven Robertson during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brandon Starcevich - 4
A rare poor day for Brandon Starcevich unfortunately came on the biggest day of the year. Really struggled with the sun glare in the second and fourth quarters, and didn't have an easy afternoon tasked with minimising the impact of Bobby Hill and Jamie Elliott at different times. Will forever go down as the step ladder for Hill's remarkable Grand Final hanger.

Darcy Wilmot - 5
Had 12 disposals and 226 metres gained coming out of defence, but was unable to generate much attacking run for the Lions.

Dayne Zorko - 5
Was unable to use his 17 disposals as dangerously as his teammates would have liked in career game No.250. Took six marks for the day, but didn't have the impact he typically does.

Dayne Zorko and Tom Mitchell during the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

