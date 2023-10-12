Clayton Oliver during the match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE superstar Clayton Oliver has been discharged from hospital after suffering what the club described as "a medical episode".

The Demons said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that Oliver had been taken to hospital in an ambulance after the incident, where he underwent a number of tests.

He was discharged and is now recovering at home.

"The club will continue to work with Clayton and his medical support team to ensure he receives all the necessary treatment," Melbourne said in its statement.

Oliver's playing future was the subject of fierce speculation last week when it was revealed by AFL.com.au that several clubs were weighing up what it would take to land Oliver in a trade, with Adelaide, Essendon, Geelong, St Kilda and Sydney emerging as those most interested.

Clayton Oliver warms up before Melbourne's semi-final against Carlton in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Oliver's manager Nick Gieschen told AFL.com.au last weekend that the interest from rival clubs had been genuine, but the Demons insisted the 26-year-old would remain at the club after he met with coach Simon Goodwin.

"The club has been aware of and supporting Clayton with his personal circumstances for some time and is committed to continuing to do so," the Demons said in a statement last week.

"While club leaders focus on the care and support Clayton needs, we also have a responsibility to uphold our strong club culture for the benefit of all our players and staff. We have a responsibility to ensure that everyone within the club is committed to meeting the expected behavioural standards of a player within an AFL high performance environment.

"Clayton understands what is expected of him as a professional athlete, as well as the standards and behaviours a Melbourne person is expected to uphold."

