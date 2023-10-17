Shane McAdam will move to Melbourne after being traded from Adelaide

Shane McAdam celebrates during the round 21 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has secured forward Shane McAdam after a trade was agreed with Adelaide on Tuesday.

The Demons have parted with their future second-round selection for the 28-year-old, who played just seven senior games this year.

The deal has added further to Adelaide's impressive suite of draft selections for both this year and 2024.

In addition to having three top-20 picks for this year - their own, one that arrived as part of the Chris Burgess deal and the Tom Doedee compensation pick - the Crows now have three picks inside the first two rounds of the 2024 draft.

The Demons still hold a second-round pick next year - tied to Sydney - having secured it in the trade for Brodie Grundy last week as well as picks 6 and 11 this year.

"We know the sort of exciting, fast-paced football Shane can produce, and his skillset is one that will complement our existing group," Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said.

"We feel his best football is still ahead of him, and we look forward to seeing what he can bring to the red and blue."

Shane McAdam during the match between Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Izak Rankine and Josh Rachele forming a formidable combination in attack, McAdam had been keen to explore his options and requested a trade last month.

He was traded to Adelaide from Carlton as a mature-aged pre-draft access selection, which the Blues had received as part of Mitch McGovern's move to Princes Park.

The dynamic 183cm flyer played 50 games for the Crows from his debut in round four, 2020, kicking 72 goals.

"Shane has been a valuable and popular member of our team in his time at the Club and we wish him well for the future," Crows list management and strategy manager Justin Reid said.

"Securing a future second round selection for him further strengthens our draft hand moving forward."

McAdam will add some much-needed firepower to Melbourne's forward line next season, with the Demons making it clear that Harrison Petty will lead the Dees inside 50 in 2024.

Petty will partner Jacob van Rooyen up forward, with McAdam to help cover the loss of Jake Melksham, who suffered a serious knee injury in August and is expected to miss a large chunk of the 2024 campaign.