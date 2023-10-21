The two picks moved from the Hawks to the Swans last year proved to be well-travelled during the Trade Period

Josh Weddle handballs during Hawthorn's clash against St Kilda in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS the 2022 pick swap still being felt during the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

When Hawthorn traded pick 27 and its 2023 second- and third-round selections last year, it took pick 18 from Sydney, drafting Josh Weddle, who impressed in his first season in the AFL.

The future picks which the Swans took in that deal proved to be well-travelled during the Trade Period.

Let's look first at the second-rounder, which was pick No.23 before the Trade Period started. The Swans used it in an exchange with North Melbourne that made Dylan Stephens a Roo.

The Roos parted with it when they landed Zac Fisher, giving it to Carlton. The Blues used it on the final day of the Trade Period to bring in Elijah Hollands, with the selection, which has since drifted out to No.26, now with Gold Coast.

The third-rounder the Hawks sent the Swans last year also made its way around.

Sydney used it to land gun ruckman Brodie Grundy from Melbourne before the Demons sent it to Brisbane, bringing in tall Tom Fullarton.

But it didn't stop there. The Lions sent it all the way back to the Hawks – who had parted with it last year – in the move that saw Jack Gunston return to Hawthorn and Brandon Ryan move to Brisbane.

After the free agency compensation picks were allocated, that selection is now No.47.

And for all their travels, those two picks may not have yet reached their final destinations, with clubs able to start trading them again from Monday.

West Coast's No.1 selection will be the primary target for clubs with multiple first-round selections, including North Melbourne and Melbourne.

But the prospect of drafting likely No.1 pick Harley Reid isn't the only prize on offer. Clubs will still be looking to boost their draft points tallies for Academy and father-son selections, while plenty of trading is expected across the two draft nights as clubs jostle for position to get access to the players they want.