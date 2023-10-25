AFL coaches across the competition have been heading overseas since the end of the season

Matthew Nicks looks on during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks and head of football Adam Kelly have just returned from a week spent inside New Zealand Rugby in Wellington.

With the All Blacks currently based in France and preparing to face South Africa in the World Cup final this weekend, the Crows pair joined Super Rugby coaches and general managers for a four-day trip during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Nicks and Kelly presented on day two of the New Zealand Rugby high performance conference at the NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport.

Former New Zealand cricket coach Ashley Ross works in coaching development at West Lakes and arranged the trip with his connections across the Tasman.

The conference was also attended by incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson and his assistant coaching panel, who will take over following the World Cup after a successful coaching stint with the Crusaders.

AFL coaches across the competition have been heading overseas to complete professional development stints since the end of the season.

Learn More 35:21

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell and assistant coach Adrian Hickmott are spending the week with English Premier League club Tottenham and its new Australian manager Ange Postecoglou.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is scheduled to spend time inside the Golden State Warriors again after visiting the NBA powerhouse during his season away from the game.

Sydney trio John Longmire, Dean Cox and Jarrad McVeigh are in the United States where they are spending time with the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, New York Rangers and Brooklyn Nets.