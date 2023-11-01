Ex-Giant Daniel Lloyd has signed with Brisbane as part of the club's coaching staff

Daniel Lloyd in action during GWS' semi-final clash with Port Adelaide in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has added former Greater Western Sydney forward Daniel Lloyd to its football department ahead of the start of the pre-season.

The 31-year-old retired at the end of the season after playing 101 games across eight seasons for the Giants, having been plucked out of local footy on the Central Coast as a 23-year-old.

Lloyd will join Chris Fagan's coaching panel at Brighton Homes Arena as a development coach, working under head of development Scott Borlace.

The New South Welshman had already relocated to Queensland before he landed the role and will now start in the position later this month ahead of the first-to-fourth-year players returning to training.

The Lions have made some changes to the coaching department since losing the Grand Final to Collingwood in September, with backline coach Jed Adcock moving to North Melbourne and strategy coach Mark Stone departing the club.

Dale Morris has been promoted to backline coach after joining the Lions this time last year as development coach.

Lloyd will now fill Morris' former role in development, with recently retired club great Daniel Rich also locked in to spend time in development and wellbeing as part of a wide-ranging role at the club that will also include working in the commercial team.

Brisbane tried to lure Collingwood assistant coach Scott Selwood north but the Magpies held him to his contract, retaining the panel that helped the club secure a 16th premiership in September.

The Lions have now finalised a one-year extension for five-time best and fairest winner Dayne Zorko to play on in 2024 after the former captain returned from his honeymoon earlier this week and put pen to paper on a new deal.