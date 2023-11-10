Ethan Read, Jed Walter, Nate Caddy. Images: AFL Photos

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released profiles on the top tall forward and ruck prospects ahead of the 2023 AFL Draft.

The 2023 AFL Draft will be held on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21. The 2023 AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday, November 22.

Sheehan's player profiles have been released by positional group ahead of this year's Draft.

The players profiled attended the 2023 AFL Draft Combine or 2023 AFL State Draft Combine which were held during October.

The 31 players featured across the tall forward and ruck groups include a host of this year’s leading prospects.

The tall forwards are headlined by dual All Australian centre half forward Jed Walter and AFL Academy teammates Nate Caddy and Archer Reid, along with Western Bulldogs father-son prospect Jordan Croft.

The ruck group features 2023 All Australian duo Ethan Read and William Green, along with highly touted pair Mitchell Edwards and Taylor Goad.

TALL FORWARDS

NATIONAL COMBINE

Nate Caddy

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Northern Knights

Community Club: Yarrambat

Date of Birth:14/07/05

Height: 193cm

A pack marking forward with a vice-like grip overhead who has a real physical presence with his impact inside 50. Has also shown he can provide a lift for his team with his ability to win the contested ball as a midfielder when the occasion arises. Had an outstanding year with the Northern Knights averaging 16.3 disposals and 6.2 marks across nine matches to earn selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Kicked 39 goals across all matches in the talent pathway this year, which included games for Victoria Metro and the Australia under 18 team. Tested extremely well at the national Draft Combine with results of 3.02 seconds on the 20m sprint along with 6:35 for the 2km time trial indications of his athletic prowess. Is the nephew of two-time Richmond premiership star Josh Caddy.

Conor Corbett

Country: Ireland

County: County Cork

GAA Club: Clyda Rovers

Date of Birth: 09/03/02

Height: 190 cm Weight 88 kg

An exciting forward emerging at senior County level for Cork after being nominated as Gaelic football’s Under 17 Player of the Year in 2019 after he captained Cork to win an All-Ireland final and was its most influential player. A gifted powerful type with a high football IQ in the round ball Gaelic game, he adapted very quickly to the oval ball in training and tryouts and was immediately proficient with his delivery on his right and left foot. Looked every bit a first-choice athlete at the national Draft Combine with his running vertical jump of 86cm and a time of 6:35 for the 2km time trial.

Jordan Croft

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Calder Cannons

Community Club: Maribyrnong Park

Date of Birth: 12/05/05

Height: 200cm

A tall forward who is lightly built but extremely athletic. He uses his mobility and height to create opportunities as a marking forward, with his speed and precise kicking key features of his game. He only fully focused on a potential AFL career last year after pursuing volleyball. Starred with the Calder Cannons and Victoria Metro this year kicking 33 goals in the talent pathway. His 2km time of 6:05 at the national Draft Combine was a strong indicator of his elite endurance but also his competitiveness for a player of his size. He is eligible to join the Western Bulldogs under father-son rules as the son of former Bulldogs utility Matthew Croft who played 186 games for the club.

Luke Lloyd

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: De La Salle

Date of Birth 08/08/05

Height: 193cm

Talented forward who has a real instinct for the game. Reads the cues as a forward, presents in the right spot at the right time and has one touch hands. Was at his best kicking four goals for the Sandringham Dragons against the Gippsland Power and Western Jets in the middle part of the year. He missed some matches with a leg injury later in the year before returning to play in the Dragons’ grand final winning team. He averaged 13 disposals and 5.6 marks and kicked 21 goals in 11 matches in the Coates Talent League. Also got a taste of VFL football playing a couple of matches with Frankston. His 6:35 seconds for 2km time trial at the national Draft Combine was a sound effort by a tall forward.

Logan Morris

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Western Jets

Community Club: Werribee Districts

Date of Birth: 10/05/05

Height: 191cm

A strong marking forward who showed his versatility by playing back for Victoria Metro in the National Championships matches against South Australia and the Allies before kicking four goals in an impressive display forward against Western Australia. Has continued to build on his ability to keep presenting as a mobile marking target, while clean hands at ground level are another key part of his skill set. Booted 30 goals in 10 matches in the Coates Talent League while averaging 11.7 disposals and 4.8 marks to be rewarded with Team of the Year honours.

Archer Reid

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Inverloch-Kongwak

Date of Birth: 19/09/05

Height: 203cm

A tall forward who is an exceptional overhead mark, extremely mobile, good below his knees and has a natural goal sense. Continued to develop physically and improved his forward craft as the season progressed. Averaged 13.5 disposals, five marks and kicked 16 goals in 11 Coates Talent League matches for the Gippsland Power to finish runner-up in the club’s best and fairest award. Also presented as a mobile target for Victoria Country in all four National Championships matches, which included kicking two goals and proving very lively in the impressive win over Victoria Metro. Is the younger brother of Essendon defender Zach.

Xavier Walsh

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Perth

Community Club: Mt Lawley Inglewood

Date of Birth: 06/09/05

Height: 195cm

Left-footed tall forward who had an interrupted year with injury and suspension but left a positive impression with his strong contested marking. Has shown he is capable of performing at both ends of the ground. Played eight games at under 18 level for East Perth averaging 10.3 disposals and 3.6 marks as well as kicking 13 goals. Represented his state against the Allies at the National Championships, where he took four marks and kicked a goal from his eight disposals. His natural leap was impressive at the national Draft Combine with a running vertical jump of 87cm.

Jed Walter

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Palm Beach Currumbin

Date of Birth: 08/06/05

Height: 194cm

A strong and powerful tall forward who has taken all before him in the past two years starring for the Gold Coast Suns Academy and the Allies and is a back-to-back All Australian at under 18 level. Has a real physical presence up forward with his appetite for the contest, along with his second efforts and tackling pressure. Was a threatening target up forward for the Allies during the National Championships averaging 13 disposals and seven marks as well as kicking 11 goals in four matches to be a vital cog in the title-winning team. Overall, he kicked 29 goals in eight matches this year to round off a splendid underage career which will result in a bid from a rival club very early on Draft night which the Suns will gladly match.

STATE COMBINE

Hugh Byrne

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Echuca

Date of Birth: 19/10/05

Height: 194cm

Mobile tall forward who presented well as a marking target for the Bendigo Pioneers throughout the 2023 season. Played 14 matches in the Coates Talent League where he averaged 12.2 disposals, three marks and kicked 18 goals. Had a standout game against the Calder Cannons in Round 13 with 20 disposals, six marks and two goals. Was unable to test at Combine due to injury.

Calsher Dear

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Beaumaris

Date of Birth: 04/08/05

Height: 195cm

Tall forward who had played more basketball than elite football until this year but really began to emerge for the Sandringham Dragons as the year progressed. Is still very raw but has shown mercurial ability in the air and finished the year as a threatening target up forward for the Coates Talent League premiers kicking 21 goals from his 15 matches. Is the son of former Hawthorn star and 1991 Norm Smith medalist Paul Dear who played 123 games, making him eligible to the Hawks under the father-son rule.

Liam Fawcett

State: South Australia

State League Club: Central District

Community Club: Pooraka

Date of Birth: 22/04/05

Height: 197cm

Strong marking tall forward who is mobile and a reliable set shot for goal in clutch moments. Averaged 15.4 disposals and 6.6 marks in 16 games for Central District at under 18 level this year and booted 32 goals, including one with the last kick to win a final. Also represented South Australia in two games at the National Championships and booted two goals against the Allies. Tested soundly at the state Draft Combine with his 3.08 seconds for the 20m sprint and 6:38 for the 2km time trial both strong performances for a key forward.

Harry Francis

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: PHOS Camden

Date of Birth: 19/06/05

Height: 195cm

Tall forward with an exciting natural leap which he uses to great effect with his marking up forward as well as when he pushes into the ruck. Mobile and good at ground level, he averaged 13.6 disposals and 4.9 marks and kicked 12 goals for Glenelg’s under 18 team this year as well as representing his state at the National Championships in the match against Victoria Metro. His running vertical jump of 95cm was ranked second across all state Draft Combine participants and highlighted his unique spring.

Jacob Grant

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Endeavor Hills

Date of Birth: 18/07/05

Height: 193cm

A promising tall forward who caught the eye with his marking and prowess around goals for the Dandenong Stingrays to earn selection for Victoria Country in two matches at the National Championships. Played 13 matches for the Stingrays in the Coates Talent League this year, averaging 9.1 disposals and 4.1 marks as well as kicking 12 goals to grab the attention of scouts. His 91cm running vertical jump was impressive at the state Draft Combine.

Luker Kentfield

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Subiaco

Community Club: Carine

Date of Birth: 10/09/05

Height: 194cm

A well-built and aggressive tall forward who progressed this year from the under 18s to play ten matches at senior level for Subiaco. His physical presence and marking are both features of his play. Showed strength in the air and mobility as a target forward in three appearances for Western Australia at the National Championships. Kicked 22 goals across 20 matches this season at various levels in the talent pathway. His 8.42 seconds for the agility test at the state Draft Combine was a strong indicator of his mobility.

Charlie McCormack

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: GWS Giants Academy/Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Coolamon

Date of Birth: 02/04/05

Height: 198cm

Lightly-built forward from the Riverina of New South Wales who was one of the real surprise packets for the Allies in their unbeaten run in the National Championships. Kicked 11 goals in four matches, which included a bag of four against Western Australia. Showed not only mercurial ability in the air but lightning reflexes at ground level and looks to have plenty of upside. Also showed positive glimpses of his potential with the GWS Giants Academy and later the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League. His 6:38 for the 2km time trial was impressive for a player of his size.

Michael Rudd

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: St Mary’s

Date of Birth: 14/05/05

Height: 193cm

A left-footer who has an outstanding work rate and presents as a marking target with a vice-like grip overhead. He was a consistent performer all year for Geelong Falcons to earn selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year and also represented Victoria Country. Kicked 23 goals across all competitions this season and averaged 14 disposals and four marks across 16 games. His elite running capacity and competitiveness was highlighted with his 6:17 for the 2km time trial at the state Draft Combine.

Sam van Rooyen

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Scarborough

Date of Birth: 24/02/05

Height: 193cm

Tall forward who had a breakout game early in the season where he booted five goals from 15 disposals and nine marks which saw him added to the Western Australian squad for the National Championships. Ended up kicking 22 goals in 14 matches for the season to appear on the scouts’ radar. Is a mobile and agile player with strong hands on the lead and overhead. He finished the year with a dazzling display of athleticism at the state Draft Combine with his 7.90 seconds for the agility test a remarkable insight into his untapped potential. Is the brother of Melbourne forward Jacob van Rooyen.

Riley Weatherill

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: East Ringwood

Date of Birth: 21/11/05

Height: 197cm

Had an impressive finish to his season in the Eastern Ranges’ journey to the Coates Talent League Grand Final. Booted 13 majors in the last month to finish with a competition-high 37 goals for the season. A strong mark on the lead with a sharp turn of foot out he’s a difficult match up when he receives consistent supply from the midfield. Had 11 disposals and kicked a goal in his one appearance for Victoria Metro.

Patrick Weckert

State: South Australia

State League Club: Woodville-West Torrens

Community Club: Brinkworth Spalding Redhill

Date of Birth: 23/01/05

Height: 191cm

Powerful player who presents as a strong marking target with his speed on the lead and physical presence. Looks to have plenty of improvement left in him having only last year begun to focus on an AFL opportunity after playing state cricket at junior level. Has had a taste of senior in a handful of SANFL games over the past two years as well as being South Australia’s key forward at this year’s National Championships. Was at his best kicking five goals at reserves level for Woodville-West Torrens in Round 20. Kicked a total of 29 goals in the South Australian talent pathway this year with his 3.08 seconds for the 20m sprint and 6:38 seconds for the 2km time trial both strong performances at the state Draft Combine.

RUCKS

NATIONAL COMBINE

Mitchell Edwards

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Peel Thunder

Community Club: South Mandurah

Date of Birth: 02/06/05

Height: 206cm

An exciting ruckman still growing into his body. Has the height and natural leap to give his team a distinct advantage at stoppages. Has continued to develop this year and shown glimpses of his aerial ability at state under 18 level and took several exciting marks during the National Championships. A mobile and competitive player still honing his ruck craft, he is a member of Fremantle’s NGA program with the Dockers able to match a rival club’s bid should it come after selection 40 in the Draft. Tested well at the national Draft Combine with his running vertical jump of 94cm ranked fifth overall, while his 3.07 seconds on the 20m sprint was impressive for a player of his size.

Taylor Goad

State: South Australia

State League Club: South Adelaide

Community Club: Willunga

Date of Birth: 28/04/05

Height: 206cm

Developing ruckman who has only begun to focus on a potential AFL career this year after initially applying his natural talent to basketball. Showed splendid improvement this year playing for his state and club at under 18 level. Impressed in South Adelaide’s premiership campaign where he averaged 10.4 disposals, 25 hitouts and 2.2 marks in 13 matches. Both his standing vertical jump of 74cm and 20m sprint time of 2.965 seconds were ranked in the top 10 at the national Draft Combine and gave distinct indications of his elite athletic tools which could become weapons in the AFL.

Will Green

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Northern Knights

Community Club: Northcote

Date of Birth: 08/09/05

Height: 204cm

Developing tall who impressed throughout the year with his ruck craft, marking and mobility when playing for the Northern Knights, Victoria Metro and the Australia under 18s team. Holds his ground very well both under the ball in stoppages and marking contests and often provided great opportunities for his teammates at ground level. Averaged 12 disposals and 24 hitouts when representing Victoria Metro at the National Championships to earn All Australian honours. Both his running vertical jump of 87cm and 2km time of 6:34 seconds at the national Draft Combine were impressive indicators of his natural leap and endurance.

Ethan Read

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Palm Beach Currumbin

Date of Birth 07/07/05

Height: 202cm

Mobile and highly skilled ruckman whose work rate and ball use are outstanding features of his game, along with his aggressive work at stoppages. A member of the Gold Coast Suns Academy, he was a dominant force for the Allies at the National Championships and earned All Australian honours. Had a massive impact on all four games, averaging 21.5 disposals at 76 percent efficiency, 7.5 marks and 13 hitouts to play important role in the Allies’ title win. His time of 5:56 seconds for the 2km time trial at the national Draft Combine was sensational for any player much more so for one of his height. Won the Hunter Harrison Medal for his performances with the Gold Coast Suns Academy, with the medal presented to the best performed player from the non-Victorian Academy teams who compete in a selection of matches in the Coates Talent League.

Evan Smith

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Swan Districts

Community Club: Aveley

Date of Birth: 11/08/05

Height: 201cm

A ruckman or forward, he was included in Western Australia’s squad for the National Championships after a breakout game at Colts level for Swan Districts against South Fremantle where he collected 18 disposals, six marks, 42 hitouts and kicked two goals. Played three games at the Championships and gave a thin slice of his potential against Victoria Country when he took four marks in attack but was off target with his kicking, finishing with 1.3. Missed the end of the season due to a back injury after playing nine games in the WAFL Colts where he averaged 13.1 disposals and 4.6 marks per game.

Vigo Visentini

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Brighton Beach

Date of Birth: 05/09/05

Height: 204cm

A promising ruckman with the size and athletic ability to have a real influence on the play. Was an important member of the Sandringham Dragons’ back-to-back premiership wins in the Coates Talent League over the past two years. A strong overhead mark with a good natural leap, he averaged 12 disposals and 20.6 hitouts in 11 matches for the Dragons this season as well as showing promise in two matches for Victoria Metro at the National Championships. He is the younger brother of Dante Visentini who made his AFL debut for Port Adelaide this season.

STATE COMBINE

Boston Dowling

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Old Trinity Grammarians

Date of Birth: 08/04/05

Height: 204cm

Mobile ruckman/forward who is still honing his craft playing eleven matches for the Chargers this year averaging 11 disposals, two marks and 13.5 hitouts but it was for the AGS in its annual representative game against the APS that he gave a glimpse of his obvious potential having 17 disposals, 29 hitouts and seven clearances. Recorded an 84cm running vertical jump and 3.16 seconds for the 20m sprint at the state Draft Combine which were good results for a player of his size.

Odin Jones

State: Western Australia

State League Club: West Perth

Community Club: Joondalup Kinross

Date of Birth: 20/09/05

Height: 199cm

Super competitive ruckman who has the potential to also develop into a tall defender with his athletic profile and skill set. Is strong in his attack on the ball in the air and follows up with real purpose at ground level. Had a consistent season at club under 18 level averaging 15.8 disposals and 3.6 marks and kicking seven goals in nine matches after missing the majority of 2022 with injury.

Coen Livingstone

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Perth

Community Club: York

Date of Birth: 25/05/05

Height: 199cm

Developing ruckman/forward who had an immediate impact when he came into the Western Australia team at the National Championships, amassing 16 disposals, 17 hitouts and a goal in the 26-point win over South Australia. Had an impressive at club under 18 level for Perth averaging 16 disposals, four marks and booting 20 goals to earn Team of the Year honours for the WAFL Colts. Is the nephew of former Hawthorn star Chance Bateman and a member of the West Coast Eagles’ Next Generation Academy, meaning they can match any bid from a rival club after pick 40.

Caleb May

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: Sydney Swans Academy

Community Club: Southwest Sydney Blues

Date of Birth: 13/05/05

Height: 207cm

A mountain of a young man who is still developing his ruck craft. He has taken giant strides this year with the Sydney Swans Academy and played a key role in the ruck for the all-conquering Allies at the National Championships. Under the tutelage of renowned ruck coach and former star Steve Taubert, he applied his craft in averaging 33 hitouts and 13.4 disposals in the Swans Academy’s five matches in the Coates Talent League before playing all four matches with the Allies to give their midfield great support.

Joe Pike

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Barwon Heads

Date of Birth: 17/05/05

Height: 203cm

A giant young ruckman still filling into his frame who is raw and a work in progress. Comes from a basketball background and is still honing his craft around stoppages. Had a consistent year with the Geelong Falcons averaging 11.5 disposals, 2.5 marks and 25.3 hitouts as well as playing three matches for Victoria Country at the National Championships. His 8.53 seconds on the agility test was impressive for a player of his size at the state Draft Combine.

Lachlan Smith

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Warragul

Date of Birth: 05/10/05

Height: 202cm

Left-footed ruckman who uses his impressive frame to compete ferociously at stoppages and can win his own ball. Was a strong contributor all year for the Gippsland Power in the Coates Talent League averaging 16.8 disposals, 3.7 marks and 19.4 hitouts. Was particularly impressive for Victoria Country in its win over Western Australia at the National Championships. Was unable to test at the state Draft Combine due to injury but his 3.13 seconds on the 20m sprint at the Coates Talent League testing day earlier in the year was an insight into his mobility for a ruckman.

