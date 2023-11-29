Former St Kilda forward Arryn Siposs has a new job as the Hawks finalised their coaching panel for next season

Arryn Siposs played for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL from 2021 to 2023. Picture: Instagram/Arryn Siposs

FORMER St Kilda forward and Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs is joining the football department at Waverley Park as the final member of Hawthorn's coaching panel for 2024.

The 31-year-old was set to coach at his former VFL club Williamstown but has now secured a role as a development coach with the Hawks, after returning to Melbourne recently following a handful of years in the United States.

Siposs played 32 NFL games for Philadelphia, including this year's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, but was waived at the end of August and then signed to the Eagles' practice squad before being released in September.

The Dandenong Stingrays product initially signed with the Detroit Lions in 2020 after an impressive college career with SEC powerhouse Auburn University in 2018 and 2019.

Siposs played 28 games for the Saints between 2011 and 2015 before spending two seasons with the Seagulls, where he was coached by Hawthorn's head of development Andy Collins at Point Gellibrand.

After just missing out on a spot with the Arizona Cardinals a few months ago, Siposs chose to return to Melbourne with his wife and daughter and start working towards a role back in the AFL.

Arryn Siposs celebrates St Kilda's win over Carlton in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

The Victorian spent time coaching football at Brighton Grammar School and Hallam Senior Secondary College while he was studying exercise science and teaching at Australian Catholic University, before moving to Alabama.

Hawthorn has now finalised its coaching panel for 2024 with Adrian Hickmott and David Mackay securing new roles ahead of the start of pre-season, following the return of Brett Ratten in September.

After spending his first two seasons at Waverley Park as contest coach, Hickmott will coach the forwards next year after Chris Newman joined Richmond as an assistant coach in September.

Adrian Hickmott gestures during a Hawthorn training session on May 25, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Mackay will join the AFL program full-time as a development coach after splitting his time between the men's and women's programs at the Hawks in 2023.

Ratten has been appointed head of coaching performance and development to provide more support around senior coach Sam Mitchell ahead of his third season in charge.

The former Carlton and St Kilda coach was added to Hawthorn's football department after spending this year at North Melbourne, where he stepped up as caretaker coach for 10 games when Alastair Clarkson took some time away from the game.

Ratten spent six seasons at Hawthorn before moving to St Kilda at the end of 2018 and was a member of the coaching panel that oversaw the three-peat between 2013 and 2015.

Brett Ratten returns to Hawthorn as Head of Coaching Performance and Development. Picture: Hawthorn FC

David Hale will coach the midfield again in 2024, while Kade Simpson will continue to look after the backline after joining the Hawks this time last year.

Zane Littlejohn has been locked in to lead Box Hill in the VFL again next year and will also continue to work as a development coach with the AFL program.

Collins will remain Hawthorn's head of development for a third season, where the three-time premiership Hawk will now be joined by Siposs.