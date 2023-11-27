Overlooked WA product to join Fremantle's pre-season training in bid to win list spot

Sam van Rooyen in action during the WA Draft Combine in October 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has invited Claremont key forward Sam van Rooyen to trial for a spot on the rookie list during the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period.

The Dockers have also confirmed the signing of former Gold Coast wingman Jeremy Sharp, as flagged by AFL.com.au earlier this month.

The younger brother of Melbourne rising star Jacob is set to start training with the Dockers from Wednesday.

van Rooyen will join delisted Essendon key forward Patrick Voss and Woodville-West Torrens small forward Max Beattie after the pair were invited to audition for a rookie contract last week.

The 18-year-old was overlooked in last week’s AFL Draft and Rookie Draft, but has attracted interest from more than a handful of clubs after helping Claremont to the WAFL Colts premiership this year.

Samuel van Rooyen in action during WA's clash with Vic Metro in the 2023 AFL Under-18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle opened up two spots on its rookie list to sign players during the SSP after moving Josh Corbett and Sebit Kuek to the long-term injury list last week, with one place going to Sharp.

The Dockers have already signed former Carlton and Melbourne key defender Oscar McDonald as a delisted free agent earlier this month.

Voss was considered unlucky to not be offered another deal at the Bombers after showing promise across two seasons at The Hangar.

Patrick Voss in action during the R20 VFL match between Essendon and Southport at Fankhauser Reserve on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 20-year-old won Essendon’s VFL best and fairest after kicking 30.26 from 17 appearances in the state league in 2023.

Beattie will also start at Fremantle this week after producing some eye-catching moments in the SANFL this year.

The 19-year-old played 18 games for the Eagles, kicking three goals on three occasions to finish with 19 majors in his first senior campaign at Woodville-West Torrens.