Western Bulldogs ruck Tim English and Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage are among the big names in this year's free agency pool. See the full list of free agents

Who's on the table? Full free agents list revealed. Picture: AFL

WEST Coast's interest in Western Bulldogs ruckman Tim English shapes as a headline act in this year's free agency market, with nearly 120 players qualifying as free agents in 2024.

The All-Australian ruckman hits his free agency season after a career-best campaign last year, with the Eagles already understood to have signalled their interest in him whilst he was in Perth during the off-season.

The Eagles have long held a watch on the West Australian big man, having met with English the last time he was out of contract before he re-signed with the Bulldogs midway through 2022.

He spent time on the sidelines recently with migraine symptoms that saw him engage with medical specialists who ruled they were not related to his concussion issues in the past, with rivals expected to monitor it as they weigh high-priced plays for him, however he has returned to full training with the Dogs and is expected to be all clear for a round one start to the season.

Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs will be keen to lock in English as they navigate a year with young guns Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Bailey Smith also coming out of contract.

English, 26, is a big name in the free agency pool, with AFL.com.au compiling the full club-by-club list of 116 free agents ahead of the season.



Brisbane pair Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry, Gold Coast's Ben Ainsworth, Hawthorn's Blake Hardwick, Port Adelaide forward Todd Marshall, Sydney duo Ollie Florent and Will Hayward, Bomber Andrew McGrath and North Melbourne goalkicker Cam Zurhaar are among the first-time free agents in the group this year.

Geelong has the most free agents ahead of the season, with 13 Cats qualifying, including captain Patrick Dangerfield, defenders Jack Henry and Jake Kolodjashnij and veterans Mitch Duncan and Tom Hawkins.

Gold Coast also has a big group of free agents, with No.4 pick Ainsworth the top of the group as well as Darcy Macpherson and former captain Jarrod Witts and Richmond dual premiership player Brandon Ellis, who qualifies under the 'free agent for life' rule given he crossed to the Suns as a free agent in 2019.

Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne's Adam Tomlinson and Essendon's Jake Kelly are in the same bracket, while the likes of Geelong's Tyson Stengle, Hawthorn's Chad Wingard and Carlton's Jack Martin are all among the free agents who are eligible due to having been delisted at a stage of their careers.

Dustin Martin is one of nine free agents at Richmond, alongside premiership teammates Jack Graham, Dion Prestia, Dylan Grimes, Kamdyn McIntosh and Toby Nankervis, while St Kilda tall Josh Battle is one of eight free agents at the Saints.

Current or former skippers Dangerfield, Witts, Nankervis, Rory Sloane, Taylor Walker, Dayne Zorko, Scott Pendlebury, Callan Ward and Travis Boak all qualify as free agents.

With the 2016 draft crop hitting free agency status, the likes of English, McCluggage, Ainsworth and McGrath will all be among the group of restricted free agents who qualify as players entering their eighth or ninth seasons who are in the top 25 per cent of their club's earners.

The AFL will release the official bandings early in the season, with bids for restricted free agents able to be matched by a player's club, which can then force a trade deal to be made. Any players outside the top 25 per cent of earners or who have served 10 or more years at their current club will be classified as unrestricted free agents.

Last year 11 players switched clubs as free agents, including restricted trio Ben McKay, Jade Gresham and Tom Doedee.

Jade Gresham is unveiled as an Essendon player in October, 2023. Picture: Essendon FC

2024 FREE AGENTS

*qualifies as previously delisted player

^qualifies as previously having changed clubs as a free agent

ADELAIDE

Will Hamill*

Elliott Himmelberg

Ben Keays*

Rory Sloane

Brodie Smith

Taylor Walker

James Borlase*

BRISBANE

Jarrod Berry

Hugh McCluggage

Darragh Joyce*

Ryan Lester

Jarryd Lyons*

Dayne Zorko

CARLTON

David Cuningham

Sam Durdin*

Jack Martin*

Matt Cottrell*

Caleb Marchbank

COLLINGWOOD

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Jeremy Howe

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

Oleg Markov*

ESSENDON

Dyson Heppell

Andrew McGrath

Todd Goldstein^

Jake Kelly^

FREMANTLE

Ethan Hughes

Matt Taberner

Corey Wagner*

Bailey Banfield*

GEELONG

Jed Bews

Patrick Dangerfield

Mitch Duncan

Zach Guthrie

Tom Hawkins

Jack Henry

Jake Kolodjashnij

Mark O'Connor

Brandan Parfitt

Rhys Stanley

Tyson Stengle*

Emerson Jeka*

Zach Tuohy

GOLD COAST

Ben Ainsworth

Sam Day

Brandon Ellis^

Nick Holman*

Sean Lemmens

Darcy Macpherson

Jarrod Witts

Levi Casboult*

Jack Mahony*

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Isaac Cumming

Nick Haynes

Lachie Keeffe*

Adam Kennedy

Harry Perryman

Callan Ward

HAWTHORN

Luke Breust

Blake Hardwick

Harry Morrison

Conor Nash

Cooper Stephens*

Chad Wingard*

MELBOURNE

Tom McDonald

Jake Melksham

Adam Tomlinson^

Marty Hore*

Joel Smith

NORTH MELBOURNE

Hugh Greenwood*

Bigoa Nyuon*

Toby Pink*

Liam Shiels*

Cam Zurhaar

PORT ADELAIDE

Travis Boak

Charlie Dixon

Francis Evans*

Trent McKenzie*

Todd Marshall

Quinton Narkle*

RICHMOND

Jack Graham

Noah Cumberland*

Dylan Grimes

Dustin Martin

Kamdyn McIntosh

Toby Nankervis

Dion Prestia

Ben Miller*

Sam Naismith*

ST KILDA

Josh Battle

Riley Bonner*

Tom Campbell*

Tim Membrey*^

Seb Ross

Jimmy Webster

Mason Wood*

Liam Stocker*

SYDNEY

Harry Cunningham

Ollie Florent

Will Hayward

Lewis Melican

Sam Reid

Robbie Fox*

WEST COAST

Liam Duggan

Andrew Gaff

Jamaine Jones*

Josh Rotham

Elliott Yeo

Zane Trew*

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Taylor Duryea*

Tim English

Jason Johannisen

Tom Liberatore

Lachie McNeil*

Lachie Bramble*