Toby Greene downplays the Giants' feelings toward Collingwood, while Andrew Dillon reveals his prediction for this year's premier

EVEN AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has foregone defending reigning premier Collingwood and tipped Greater Western Sydney to take out this year's premiership as momentum grows behind the expansion team.

Surging late in the 2023 season after a 3-7 win-loss start under first-year coach Adam Kingsley, the Giants are walking into their Opening Round clash on Saturday as true flag contenders.

The Giants are looking to go one step further after falling short of the Grand Final last year - this time with the backing of the football world.

Asked for his premiership prediction at the Opening Round launch, Dillon answered readily.

"Toby's not listening - the Giants are looking pretty good," Dillon said on Wednesday.

The Giants kick off their 2024 campaign against the Magpies at home, five months on from when Craig McRae's charges knocked them out of September by one point.

"They were the team to beat last year, went on to win it the week after they beat us in the prelim," Greene said.

"We're really looking forward to the opportunity and start the season off with a win hopefully."

While Giants boss David Matthews declared his club's hatred of the Magpies, Greene played a straight bat.

"I think he was trying to sell a few tickets," Greene said.

"It is good rivalry though, there'll be a bit of feeling on Saturday night - playing against the best teams always is.

"We want to beat them as much as they want to beat us.

"I can't say I hate them, but I'd love to beat them."